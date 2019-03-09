Rocky Nines carnival family affair for Nevens

FAMILY AFFAIR: Will, Brad and Meg Neven, pictured at last year's nines carnival, can't wait to line up again this weekend.

RUGBY LEAGUE: This weekend's Rocky Rugby League Nines will be a family affair for the Nevens.

Brad will line up with the SBC Old Boys, the Division 2 men's defending champions, while his children Meg and Will will play with the Yeppoon Seagulls women's and Division 1 men's teams.

Eighteen teams will take to Browne Park, vying for a share of the $6000-plus prize purse on offer at the two-day carnival.

The Nevens played in last year's carnival and were keen to be involved again this year.

Brad, 47, is a former CQ Capras captain who made his A-grade debut with Rocky Brothers under captain/coach Paul White, who is now the Brisbane Broncos CEO.

Brad Neven in the Capras team of 1997, which also included PJ Marsh and Scott Minto who will also be playing in the nines carnival this weekend. CONTRIBUTED

Brad said his family was passionate about rugby league.

"We love sitting down on a Friday night watching the footy, particularly when the Broncos are playing,” he said.

"We've been to quite a few State of Origins together and a number of grand finals.

"It's a common interest and it's great that we have something we can enjoy together.”

Meg, 22, has long followed the game but only made her playing debut last year when the Seagulls entered a women's team in the Rockhampton competition.

Brad said she took to the game like a duck to water, earning selection in the Rockhampton Rustlers and an emerging Central Crows team.

Will, 20, played his junior footy with Cap Coast Brothers. He won a Confraternity Carnival with St Brendan's College in 2015, despite having ruptured his ACL.

The Neven family - Brad, Meg, Will and Ainsley - at a State of Origin game. CONTRIBUTED

He was part of Capras 18s and 20s sides and is now looking to cement his place in the Yeppoon A-grade men's team.

As well as playing, Brad will run the water for Meg's team.

"It's great to be able to play with my kids in the nines carnival, swap some war stories and tell a few lies,” he said.

"I like the nines format because it's fast, free-flowing football.

People get to show a lot of other skills because of the reduced number of people on the field.

"It also allows some of us oldies to participate and have a bit of fun.”

Brad is not overly confident that he and his SBC Old Boys teammates will be able to replicate their 2018 glory.

"We call ourselves the accidental champions because we can't believe we won it last year,” he said.

Former NRL star Rhys Wesser will play with the Emu Park Emus. Michelle Gately

"Our average age of our team is 40. We've got young minds but old bodies.

"When we get on the field the competitive juices kick in. We love going out there thinking we're 20 again but really we're living in a past era.”

Carnival director Walson Carlos said the weekend would deliver some fast-paced, highly entertaining games.

A handful of former NRL players will be in action, including P.J. Marsh and Jamie Simpson, Rhys Wesser and Scott Minto.

Action started at 10am today, with the last game of the day the Division 1 men's clash between defending champions Emu Park Emus and SBC Old Boys at 8pm.

Games resume at 8.30am tomorrow, with the women's final at 3.40pm, the Division 2 men's final at 4.20pm and the Division 1 men's final at 5pm.

WHO IS PLAYING