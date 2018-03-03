Rocky Nines offers tough pre-season hit-out for CQ teams

GAME ON: Some of the players who will be in action at this weekend's Schwarz Excavation Nines are (from left) Malcolm Darkin (Emu Park Emus), Connie Pearson (Balaz Connection), Kalem Pacey (Rocky All-Stars) Kyle Russell (Norths U20), Hannah Burke (Rockhampton Brothers), Lani Querro (Emu Park Emus), Joel Ganter (Gracemere Cubs Old Boys) and Vic Halfpenny (Yeppoon Seagulls).

RUGBY LEAGUE: Matt Minto will be one of the headline acts at this weekend's Schwarz Excavations Nines in Rockhampton.

The former Newcastle Knights and CQ Capras halfback will make his first appearance at Browne Park in two years, lining up with the Yeppoon Seagulls who are chasing four in a row in the men's first division competition.

Emu Park has been the dominant force on the women's side of the draw, and will be out to claim the three-peat this weekend.

Twenty-six teams will compete across four divisions at the popular annual two-day carnival, which kicks off at 8.30am today and continues through to the grand finals late tomorrow.

The carnival provides the perfect pre-season hit-out for teams, with the start of the Rockhampton Rugby League competition just a fortnight away.

Emus and current Women's Indigenous All-stars prop Sarah Field will be a key figure for her team, and said she was keen for a tilt at a third nines title.

"We are looking to work hard for each other and show our skill and that will hopefully be enough for us," she said.

The Gladstone Wallabys, who will be led by Australian Jillaroos and Queensland Maroons winger Chelsea Baker, are expected to feature at the business end of the carnival.

They have continued to build on their third-placing in the Gladstone Rugby League competition last season and will be keen to wrest the trophy from the Emus.

In the men's first division competition, defending champions Yeppoon will start as red-hot favourites to take the honours again.

Minto will be joined in the line-up by young guns such as Jace O'Neill and George Grant, while Dylan Webber will return from Wynnum Manly to play for his former club.

Coach Scott Minto said the carnival would provide valuable match experience and fitness for his players heading into Round 1 of the RRL.

"The connections between players can take a long time and the more games we have together the better as well as just getting match intensity running and physicality into the guys," he said.

WHO'S PLAYING

Schwarz Excavations Men's 1st Division: Yeppoon Seagulls, Woorabinda Warriors, Rocky All-Stars, Emu Park Emus, Blackwater Crushers, Balaz Connexion.

Triple M Men's 2nd Division: Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks, St Brendan's College Old Boys, Munige Stars, Emu Park Emus, Bluff Rabbitohs, Gracemere Cubs Old Boys, Norths Old Boys, Woorabinda Warriors.

NG Engraving Under-20s: Norths, Emu Park Emus, Central Highlands, Woorabinda.

Social and Digital Women: Emu Park Emus Purple, Emu Park Emus Red, Blackwater Crushettes, Valleys Diehards, Woorabinda Warriors, Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone Wallabys, Yeppoon Seagulls.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Men

John Filipo (Emu Park): The former CQ Capra is one of the most powerful hitters in the competition and will be out to make his mark on the weekend.

Matt Minto (Yeppoon): Classy halfback with all the time in the world meaning the 9s will suit him to a tee.

Mal Darkin (Emu Park): Last season's player of the tournament is custom-made for nines. Will be in for a great weekend.

Vic Halfpenny (Yeppoon): The current CQ Capras second rower has a great motor and will run all day.

Women