Rocky nurse ‘made a scapegoat’

Phill Tsingos, president of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland. Photo Steve Pohlner.

A NURSES’ association boss says the Rockhampton nurse with coronavirus has been made a scapegoat for the Queensland Government’s failings.

Phill Tsingos said while the enrolled nurse made a mistake by continuing to go to work with coronavirus symptoms before testing positive, and disciplinary action was warranted, she had been treated unfairly.

“For the Premier to come out and slate her like that, and then suspend her is unfair,” the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland president said.

“It’s a state government-run facility (North Rockhampton Nursing Centre) - it’s their responsibility to ensure this didn’t happen.

“Why are they using an enrolled nurse as a scapegoat?”

Mr Tsingos said there should have been a screening process in place for anyone entering the age care facility and that would have prevented the situation which unfolded.

“But they didn’t do that.

“It’s a system failure.

“Yes, she (nurse) made a mistake, she’s got her part to play in this.

“But for the weight of the State Government and the whole world to say she’s the most awful person on earth, is not justified.”

Mr Tsingos said the NPAQ, which has about 5000 members, had reached out to the enrolled nurse.

“We’re offering her some support and just talking to her to see what we can do.

“We can offer her a bit of legal advice, supporting letters, or give her some direction on her case and refer her on to appropriate legal firms.

“Or if she wants someone independent, we can do a debriefing with her and also help her with some education around COVID-19.”

The Queensland Health Minister’s office did not respond directly to Mr Tsingos’s comments.

But on Monday, Health Minister Steven Miles said it was important to remember the enrolled nurse was a real person.

“I’d urge people to be understanding to the extent that this is a real person with a real life and real feelings,” he said.

“Clearly a mistake has been made.

“We will deal with that appropriately, but equally I’m eager to avoid a witch hunt.”

The Queensland Nurses and Midwives’ Union, which represents more than 64,000 members, said representatives were in Rockhampton to assist, liaise and monitor the situation.

It said last weekend it worked over the weekend to support members and also to liaise with management and Queensland Health on the response.

“The QNMU knows nurses, midwives, aged care staff and all frontline healthcare workers are experiencing elevated levels of stress and anxiety during COVID-19,” union secretary Beth Mohle said.

“Anyone seeking assistance from the QNMU can contact us free of charge on 1800 177 273.”