Rocky nurse nominated for tireless dedication to industry

Louise Cody (left) with Nurse Navigator Maxine Sebbens. Louise has nominated Maxine for an award to thank her for making a big difference in her health care. Contributed

A ROCKHAMPTON nurse has been honoured with a Triple M People's Choice Award for her tireless dedication to the health industry.

Nurse Navigator Maxine Sebbens was nominated by Louise Cody after she changed Ms Cody's life for the better.

After two years of travelling back and forth from Brisbane to receive specialist care for a very rare life-threatening autoimmune disease, Ms Cody was given a helping hand in Rocky under the supervision and direction of her Brisbane team.

Ms Maxine became involved in Ms Cody's plight by linking her Brisbane specialists with her consultant at Rockhampton Hospital, which then allowed Ms Cody access to care in her home town.

"Maxine has been invaluable in linking me with services in Central Queensland, meaning I don't have to travel to Brisbane as often,” Ms Cody said.

"The support I am receiving from my medical consultant, the infusion clinic and Sub Acute Chronic Care Rehabilitation team has made a huge difference.

"I really wanted to acknowledge Maxine for all her dedication, compassion and support she gives to me. The less time I spend in Brisbane gives me more time with my family. Just being present in their life for as long as I can is immeasurable.

"Maxine has established an excellent team here in Central Queensland to support me. I am so grateful for everything she does.”

Ms Sebbens was humbled by her nomination and said her reward for her efforts was in knowing she had helped someone in need.

"It's great to have these connections and support and it's been a big relief for Louise,” she said.

"We have been able to provide medical and allied health support locally which is imperative for Louise's ongoing health management.”

CQ Health Board Chair, Paul Bell, said the Triple M People's Choice Award was a fantastic way for any member of the public to nominate a star performer at any CQ public hospital for recognition.

"It is well known that we have an amazing team of health workers and support staff at our hospitals and facilities, but we think it's important they get the recognition they truly deserve and that's why we have our annual awards,” Mr Bell said.

"This is all part of creating a great place to work for our staff so they're not just willing to come to work and save lives, they absolutely thrive on it and a happy, engaged workforce means they can deliver even better care to our patients.”

CQ Health Chief Executive, Steve Williamson, said CQ Health's staff were the organisation's most valuable asset and it was vital they were recognised for their contributed to Central Queensland.

"Whether it is those at the front line of service delivery or those who support the delivery of great patient care, our health service is a team that achieves,” he said.

The awards program is sponsored by MedRecruit, a major medical locum agency that places doctors in centres across Australia and New Zealand.

The awards will be presented at a gala dinner in Rockhampton in July.

Nominations close May 8.

