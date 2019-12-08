Menu
TOP GONG: Rockhampton nurse practitioner Faye Tomlin was named the winner of Palliative Care Queensland’s Excellence in Palliative Care Rural and Remote Award. Picture: Contributed
News

Rocky nurse takes home state award for palliative care

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
8th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
ROCKHAMPTON nurse practitioner Faye Tomlin has taken home the top gong for palliative care across the state after an awards night in Brisbane last weekend.

Ms Tomlin was named the winner of Palliative Care Queensland’s Excellence in Palliative Care Rural and Remote Award.

She works in community palliative care, providing care and support to people at the end of their lives, and their families, and she was delighted, surprised and proud to be recognised by this state-wide award.

“Community palliative care provides a wonderful opportunity for people to live as well as possible for as long as possible in their place of choice,” she said.

“The role I play as a nurse practitioner in palliative care allows me to support people and facilitate their end-of-life journey according to their wishes and aligning with their values and doing whatever we can to give back to them and their families to create memories that last a lifetime.

“This role to me is an absolute privilege.

“It allows me to serve with purpose. I am so fortunate to do this work every day.”

She thanked the families in the community she had supported over the years.

“I’d love to let them know how much of a privilege it is to do this work with them and my greatest hope is we have met their expectations,” she said.

“They are in my heart and I think about them often.”

