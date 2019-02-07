Rocky nurses and midwives to benefit from $400k funding

BEST PRACTICE: New graduate nurses and midwives at Rockhampton Hospital this week.

BEST PRACTICE: New graduate nurses and midwives at Rockhampton Hospital this week. Contributed

ROCKHAMPTON health care is expected to benefit from $430,000 in funding in the fifth round of the Nursing and Midwifery Research Fellowships (NMRF).

Nurse and midwives will have the opportunity to become innovative leaders within the healthcare system with applications for the next round of research fellowships now open.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said medical research would continue to pave the way for the future of healthcare.

"Medical research is the reason we deliver healthcare the way we do,” he said.

"We're supporting the next generation of medical researchers to ensure Queensland continues as a leader in health innovation.”

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga said the State Government was delivering on healthcare.

"Central Queensland Health treats more than 700,000 patients each year,” she said.

"We have increased the number of nurses and midwives by 137 since coming to government in 2015.

"We want Queenslanders to know they're getting the very best in medical care.”

The program has seen success so far, with around $1.3 million awarded to 28 recipients in the previous four rounds. There have also been significant health care discoveries throughout the program.

The NMRF program is a partnership between the Queensland Board of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia and Queensland Health.

Chair of the Queensland board of the Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia, Professor Patsy Yates, encouraged Queensland nurses and midwives to apply for a fellowship.

"Research is key for improving care for our patients and is also a rewarding professional development opportunity,” she said.

Up to seven fellowships are available under four categories: novice researcher, early-career researcher, experienced researcher and research implementation.

Griffith University and the Queensland Children's Hospital Associate Professor, Amanda Ullman, was awarded a fellowship in 2015, under the early-career researcher category.

"Thanks to the fellowship, I led a project that examined complications associated with central venous lines - the tubes that are inserted into the heart for administering treatment - for children with complex health conditions, such as cancer,” she said.

Applications close on March 15.

For more information visit Queensland Health website.