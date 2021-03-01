Rocky nurses to hold aged care rally

The rallies follow the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

The rallies follow the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety.

Nurses will rally outside the office of Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry on Monday morning to bring attention to “shocking” conditions in private aged care.

Queensland Nurses and Midwives’ Union organiser Grant Burto said that neither Ms Landry nor Senator Matt Canavan had signed the QNMU’s pledge to make safe staff levels federal law in private aged care.

The rally is part of the QNMU’s Aged Care Day of Action with seven rallies to be held statewide to highlight conditions linked to chronic understaffing in Australian private aged care.

The rallies follow the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety handing its findings to Prime Minister Scott Morrison last Friday.

“Michelle Landry and Matt Canavan are paid to represent more than 25,000 voters aged 60 and over, however they have not signed the QNMU’s pledge to see federal safe staffing laws introduced in private aged care,’’ Mr Grant said.

“The QNMU has met with Ms Landry to raise our concerns, however Mr Canavan has chosen not to listen to aged care issues impacting voters in his region.

“The Royal Commission has handed over their recommendations – our politicians must act now to protect the tens of thousands of elderly Australians in their care.’’

The QNMU and Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation are calling for mandated minimum staff levels and required mix of skills and qualifications in every residential facility, over every shift.

They would also like public reporting of adverse resident outcomes and how federal tax dollars allocated to private aged care providers are spent.

“At the moment in Australia there is no federal requirement for even one registered nurse [to] be on site at an private aged care facility at any given time,’’ Mr Burton said.

“Conditions in private aged care in Australia are appalling and Scott Morrison and all federal politicians including Ms Landry and Mr Canavan must be held to account.’’