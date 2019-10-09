Rocky of Ages ignites fire in Girls Grammar musical and theatre pupils

Rockhampton Girls Grammar School students have a workshop with Rock of Ages the Musical cast and crew.

WITH a soundtrack full of ‘80s hits, fierce choreography and rock attitude, the travelling talent behind the musical Rock of Ages burst into Rockhampton Girls’ Grammar on Wednesday to put the girls through their paces.

Cast and crew, including producer and Mad About Theatre owner Madison Thew-Keyworth, dance captain Eli Cooper and vocal captain Lala Barlow taught the students a block of choreography and singing from the popular show.

Year 11 student Aleisha Cesar enjoyed the workshop and the experience, and was excited to use what she had learnt for her role as Horton the Elephant in the school’s musical, Seussical, on October 25.

“The verbal techniques we learn are really good. Working with professionals is really good, especially with the musical coming up,” she said.

“We get to see what they do and how they run the show, which will help us run our show as well.

“Being in a musical, you get to work with a lot of other people you normally wouldn’t work with and you get to come together and do all this music together and it brings people together to have fun.”

Ms Thew-Keyworth said the show, which will play at the Pilbeam Theatre on October 11-12, will also bring back some local names, including Yeppoon State High graduate Fergus Scott, who will perform in the band.

“He works all over Australia and he’s on stage as the bass guitarist in our five-piece band,” she said.

“The show’s looking really fantastic. We just came from Noosa and Caloundra on the Sunshine Coast where we got two standing ovations, so it’s very exciting to be coming to Rockhampton and the Pilbeam Theatre for the first time.

“We’re delighted to be able to bring the company and bring the arts as well, performers who have come off national tours of Matilda and Wizard of Oz, and to be able to work with the kids at the school is a exciting opportunity... to instill the arts and our love of it.”

Mr Cooper said there was plenty of “great talent and some real excitement” from the students during the dance workshop.

“Rock of Ages is an absolute party. It’s a musical for people that don’t like musicals,” he said.

“You come, you have a drink and hear some amazing ‘80s rock classics sung by 16 professionals, danced by 16 professionals with a killer band.

“We find it’s really important to share your love of the theatre whenever we can. We were lucky enough to come to the school today to give a workshop.

“From this experience, I think it will just start the flame that keeps them interested in the arts.”