Rocky on show: Aussie TV star to go live at Beef 2018

Paul Murray will be broadcasting his show Paul Murray LIVE at Beef Australia 2018 Robert Edwards

SKY News anchor Paul Murray is the latest name to hit the high-profile line-up to descend on Rockhampton for Beef Australia 2018.

"Fired up” Aussies will feature on his live broadcast of Foxtel's number-one talk show, Paul Murray LIVE, straight from the Ergon Energy stage on the Rockhampton showgrounds.

"I can't wait to support one of Australia's great industries and celebrate the people who make it so strong at Beef Australia 2018,” Mr Murray said.

"The best TV we can possibly make is in the real world with real Aussies fired up about what makes the country tick and what we need to do to make it grow.”

The broadcast airs on Wednesday, My 9 from 9pm AEST and follows the News Corp Rural Great Debate.

Each weeknight Paul and his team take an alternative look at the day's news and bring stories you may have missed.

In 2016 Paul was the recipient of a team Walkley Award and Logie Award for the Sky News Federal Election coverage.

In 2017 Paul Murray was nominated for two AACTA Awards - Best Presenter and Best LIVE Production - for his work across regional Australia.

He was also the winner of the News Award for Achievements in Opinion and Commentary.

Among the big names locked in for Beef 2018 are celebrity chefs Curtis Stone, Matt Golinski, Adrian Richardson and musician Troy Cassar-Daly and Fanny Lumsden.