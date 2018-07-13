Rocky on the cusp of many big projects to come

TOOLS OUT: Mitcon Projects General Manager Tim Collard at the Rockhampton workshop where the workers are getting equipment ready to send to Air Force airbases.

TIM Collard is managing million-dollar projects including new infrastructure at Tindal Airbase in Katherine and Amberley Airbase in Ipswich for the Royal Australian Air Force - all from his Rockhampton office.

The general manager of Rockhampton established business, Mitcon Projects, is carving his name amongst the big guns in national government projects.

Founded 35 years ago, it has been the last five years or so which has seen the concreting construction company take-off.

Following years of work locally and around the Central Queensland mining sector, the company got involved with the construction of The Empire apartment hotel in 2013 on Rockhampton's river front.

This projects rolled on to work in Darwin on the Inpex Gas Plant in 2014 where the company was for two-and-a-half years.

It was this project that opened a lot of doors to tier one contracts. Tier one contracts are from the largest, wealthiest and most experienced in the industry and are in the billion and millions range.

Mitcon Projects main role at the current projects at the airbases is as the Primary Structures Contractor. This involves building the concrete frame of the building, the footings, slabs, columns, suspended slabs and concreting aircraft and taxi ways runways.

On the two projects, there is just over 120 workers on both sites in many roles from form workers, concretes, steel fixers, project managers, engineers, supervisors, foremen and administration.

The workers come from all over Australia and work on a fly-in, fly-out basis but Mr Collard would like to see more local Central Queensland workers in his workforce.

"There is as much opportunity for anyone that lives here (Rockhampton) or that lives in Perth or Adelaide or anywhere in between those places,” Mr Collard said.

"We hope to be successful in winning some of the upcoming work in Central Queensland, it would be good to get people on board and they may work here or there and they can come back here when we have the work.”

While Mr Collard spends many hours on the phone handling contracts from afar and travelling on planes to sites, he said Rockhampton is a good place to be based. He has never considered moving his office to the city.

"That is just where we live, I have always lived here, my kids go to school here,” Mr Collard said.

"To me it is home.

"All of our support staff are based here, our workshop, our administration.”

Moving forward, Rockhampton is a good spot to be as there are a lot more contracts in the works.

"There is a lot of up and coming projects that are about to come online locally within Central Queensland which we are hoping to take advantage of,” Mr Collard said.

Mitcon Projects General Manager Tim Collard says there are good signs for Rockhampton's future. Vanessa Jarrett

Shoalwater Bay work, Capricornia Correctional Centre expansion, northern access for Glenlee to Parkhurst, early works between Rockhampton and Gracemere for the bypass are all potential big contracts for the company. Rookwood Weir and Great Keppel Island are also big contracts if works were to begin on each.

"There is potentially a lot of substantial work here so it's not a bad place to be,” he said.

Major million dollar works are also a good sign of the future for Rocky.

"When you look at the projects, all of these projects that coming, they aren't spending over a billion dollars at Shoalwater Bay for no more people to use it, there will be more people coming to town,” Mr Collard said.

And when those Defence Force personnel come to town, they spend time in Rockhampton and Yeppoon, spending money in local businesses, he said.

"It is good for the region, the more facilities they put up there, the more people that will come,” Mr Collard said.

Moving forward in Rockhampton, Mr Collard said he is feeling "very positive”.

"I think we are at the bottom of a cycle, I see Rocky picking up again,” he said.