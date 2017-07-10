Rocky one of Australia's 'most connected' regions: NBN Co

Rockhampton's NBN rollout is 100% complete as of today, but the transition hasn't been without its hiccups.

ROCKHAMPTON is now "one of the most connected parts of the country”.

This is according to NBN Co, which today announced the city's national broadband network rollout is 100% complete.

New figures reveal Rockhampton homes connected to the NBN are downloading an average 144GB of data each month; about 20% more than the national fix-line broadband average and the equivalent to watching 144 one-hour episodes on Netflix.

The infrastructure is in place, but the transition to the NBN has been fraught with connection problems for some Rockhampton businesses which have had internet and phone-line losses since the switch from copper wire.

The Two Professors, Baxter's Real Estate and the Allenstown Florist recently contacted The Morning Bulletin to share their problems, which stemmed from their service provider, Telstra.

Telstra said each fault has been addressed, and NBN Co said it simply provided a service which telecommuni- cations providers then sold to customers.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry last month admitted electorates including her own had "teething problems” during the rollout, saying these generally settled after a couple of months.

Following a meeting with the government-owned organisation on June 22, Ms Landry advised NBN Co had offered to hold a forum in Rockhampton, with a date yet to be advised.

Despite these hiccups, NBN Co senior corporate affairs manager for Queensland, Kylie Lindsay, said Rockhampton was at the forefront of the first nationwide upgrade of its kind to Australia's tele- communications in more than 100 years.

NBN offers access more than 400,000 homes access to fast broadband through the Sky Muster satellite. ADAM HOLLINGWORTH/HIRED GUN

"The rollout of the NBN network is one of the most complex and ambitious initiatives to be undertaken in any market across the world,” Ms Lindsay said.

She said the Rockhampton region was a "pioneering example of Australia's digital future”, with an increase in usage of teleworking, online learning and on-demand entertain- ment since the network switched on.

More than 35,300 Rocky homes and businesses can now connect to the network, with the national rollout due for completion by 2020.

Late last month NBN Co announced from October 1, the maximum monthly wholesale data limits on its Sky Muster satellite service would double to 300GB (150GB peak and 150B off-peak).

The increase is expected to be passed on to consumers via their service provider, and follows months of lobbying from community and rural industry groups.