Rocky Open set to deliver some red-hot competition

The current state men’s singles champion, Bruno Levis, is expected to take part in the Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Championships on May 29 and 30.

Interest is building towards the annual Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Championships that are being staged at the city’s headquarters at Leichhardt Park, 157 Campbell Street.

This usually well attended tournament is being played on the weekend of May 29 and 30 and hopefully players from clubs both north and south of Rockhampton will travel to take part.

To this point in time there have been a few inquiries and the first entry was received only a day after the entry form was posted.

Local players are reminded that entries close on Monday, May 24, so it’s time they rounded up their partners for the doubles’ events.

It is expected that Bruno Levis, who is the current state men’s singles champion, will be in attendance to take part in the Bernie’s Pies men’s open singles and doubles events along with the city’s leading players in the open division including Joel Coughlan, Matthew Pettett and Rayden Smith.

Former local Hayden Green, who plays out of the Wynnum club these days, always attends the Rocky Open and he will easily occupy highly seeded positions in his draws.

The Bolsover Radiology women’s open events and the open mixed doubles promise to provide plenty of action and it is hoped that Mackay champion Rebekah Stanley will play along with some stars of the game out of the Townsville, Bundaberg, Wynnum and Brisbane clubs.

Erica Nolan will be a strong contender in the women’s open events at the Rockhampton Open.

Locals who will be out to impress against the visitors include newcomer to the city, Kelsey Le Maistre, as well as Ann-Louise Stewart, Erica Nolan and Monica Deeth.

Events with the highest entry are usually the Chauvel Industrial Services ratings events and this year six such sections across both singles and doubles have been advertised.

All players in the state have an individual rating based on previous results at competitions so the concept is that contestants in each section are fairly even in standard.

These events have replaced the grading system that existed for decades prior to a few years ago when this style was introduced to competitions.

The Lawless-Pyne Electrical junior and under-21 events should attract heaps of talent and locals Matthew and Emily Steffen and Nick Green will be hoping to hold out solid opposition from visitors in the upper age groups.

Brothers Colte and Cruz Nolan will be hoping for the same in the under-13 and under-11 divisions.

There are a host of locals who will be competitive in the Rockhampton Pest Control’s veteran event where events have been set for over-30, 40, 50 and 60 age groups.

Play will start at 9am on the Saturday with some of the age events and the top liners to grace the courts from 5pm with the open section played out on the night.

The tournament will conclude on the Sunday after some age and ratings competitions have played out.