Rocky Open Table Tennis Championships kick off

EYE ON PRIZE: Rayden Smith will be a key figure in Rockhampton's bid to win its eighth interclub title this weekend. Pam McKay

TABLE TENNIS: Good entries have been received for the Bernie's Pies Teams Carnival and Bolsover Radiology Rockhampton Open Table Tennis Championships that are being staged today, tomorrow and Sunday morning at the Leichhardt Park playing centre at 157 Campbell Street.

The carnival hits off with the lightning team match event across three divisions, that will played today up until lunch time tomorrow. The individual events associated with the city's annual open titles will be played until completion on Sunday.

Players from Townsville, Mackay, Bundaberg, Gatton, Brisbane and Gold Coast will join locals to contest 20 individual events in addition to the team's matches and this will all lead to a busy weekend for participants and organisers.

It is hoped that Rockhampton players will do well in the team event. In the top section Matthew Pettett and Rayden Smith look solid while Dane Coughlan will side with Townsville's Olav Dahl. This pair will be tough opposition.

The city's junior representatives recently returned from their very successful campaign at the Queensland Junior Championships that finished last Saturday.

They are all ready to go again with Rocky's under-18 team at these state titles, consisting of Matthew Steffen and Nick Green, lining up in the top division as well as taking part in appropriate individual events.

While Joel Coughlan is not available for the team matches this weekend he will be a force to be reckoned with in the men's open singles and doubles draws but fellow highly-rated locals in Matthew Pettett, Rayden Smith and Dane Coughlan will be out to be involved when the competition gets to the pointy-end.

The women's open events feature exceptionally strong draws and the local leaders in Erica Nolan, Monica Deeth and Ann-Louise Stewart will surely be tested by Mackay's Emma Widdup, Bernadette Mitchell (Bundaberg) and Pippa Galloway (Gold Coast) not to mention some rising junior girls who can improve so rapidly and cause a few issues for the established exponents.

There are a host of events across veteran and junior age groups and a series of singles competitions based on the state's tournament ratings system, which sets out to group players according to their general standard based on ongoing results.

This tournament will be an excellent warm-up for Joel Coughlan whose next national assignment is the Oceania Para Championships at Darwin between May 1-4.

Coughlan, who captains the Australian Para Squad, will be hoping for some solid results at this international event which is being conducted parallel to the Arafura Games.