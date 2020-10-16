Rocky outlaw motorcycle gang members charged in police bust

TWO MEMBERS of a Rockhampton motorcycle gang have been charged after a police bust.

Capricornia District Tactical Crime Squad officers executed a search warrant on a Rockhampton business yesterday where the 38-year-old Frenchville man was arrested.

The man was a member of the Mongrel Mob Outlaw Motorcycle Gang (OMCG).

He has been charged with three counts of supply dangerous drugs, one count each of disobedience to lawful order issued by statutory authority and possess thing suspected DMA (mobile phone)

He has also been charged with breach of bail conditions and is expected to appear in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

On Thursday October 1, police executed a search warrant on a Berserker property where it will be alleged a Mongrel Mob shirt was seized.

As a result, a 36-year-old Berserker man was issued a Notice to Appear for wearing a prohibited item.

Capricornia Crime Group Acting Detective Inspector Luke Peachey said police have taken a very strong approach to the visible carrying or wearing of outlaw motorcycle gang ‘colours’ in all public places.

“Police remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing the threat of serious and organised crime to keep our community safe,” Acting Detective Inspector said.

“If you are a member of an Outlaw Motorcycle Gang and wish to engage in criminal behaviour, we will be unrelenting in bringing you to justice.

“I encourage anyone with information relating to those involved in criminal and gang activity to contact to contact police.”

