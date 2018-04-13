Rocky Oztagger's take State Cup by storm

OZTAG: Rockhampton Oztag is on a high after an abundance of talented players were selected to represent Queensland.

Rockhampton Oztag coordinator Shane Corley said this was the largest contingency of junior and senior teams they had ever taken to the State Cup.

"We took 10 senior and 10 junior rep teams away,” he said

Cyclones at the recent State Cup carnival.

"Most of the senior teams made it into the semi-finals or finals.

"We took away very competitive teams, and only went down in some of the games in extra time.”

The senior representative teams were made up of mens, mixed and womens teams from U16s, U17s, U18s, Opens and Seniors.

The junior teams were a mixture of U10s to U15s, both boys and girls.

Cyclones at the recent State Cup carnival.

"From the junior state cup, Vesi Luva was named as the U10s boys MVP for the tournament,” he said.

"With the competition here in Rockhampton growing, the competitors are getting more competitive.

"They are going away and they are earning their spots in the rep teams.”

Cyclones at the recent State Cup carnival.

From the carnival, 43 senior and 19 junior players have been selected to represent the state.

The selected players will now compete in a TRI Series event held at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

Experienced senior player Hannah Burke was among the local players selected.

Hannah is a well-known competitor on the Oztag field and has been lacing up her boots to run out in the Rockhampton jersey for the last three years.

"I have been playing for the past five years and was fortunate enough to be selected for the Queensland barbarian open mixed team,” she said.

"It's an overwhelming feeling being selected out of many talented people, but I feel extremely fortunate to be given this opportunity.”