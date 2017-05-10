20°
Rocky Pandamic spreads nation wide

Chloe Lyons
| 10th May 2017 7:00 PM
Rockhampton band Pandamic have just signed to Ratbag Records and will release their new EP in conjunction with their tour with Dune Rats and Tired Lion.
Rockhampton band Pandamic have just signed to Ratbag Records and will release their new EP in conjunction with their tour with Dune Rats and Tired Lion. Contributed

LOCAL rockers Pandamic are climbing their way to the big time after being signed to a record label and bagging a national tour.

The Rockhampton born lads who make up Pandamic are now part of Ratbag Records, which is home to popular acts Dune Rats and Skegss.

Singer and guitarist Rhys Adams said they were "really stoked” to be invited to join the Ratbag family after they came to the label's attention while playing Groovin the Moo last year.

Rhys is joined by Joe Scriha also on guitar and vocals, Lyle Hardy on bass and vocals and Rangi Barnes on drums.

"Me and Joe are the two original members, I think we've been doing it for about seven years now,” Rhys said.

"It's been a full band of four people for about three years.”

The only way is up for the group who are about to embark on a national tour in June with fellow party animals Dune Rats and Tired Lion.

"We played a show with them (Dune Rats) before in Brissie, that was sick we had a great time,” Rhys said.

"They said welcome to the family when they got off stage.

"It's going to be the biggest thing we've done so far.”

The tour will coincide with a new EP, Archer, set to be released by the band - the first single, Sam, has already gotten airtime on popular radio station Triple J.

"We recorded it (Archer) last year, it actually was a very long process - the recording didn't take long, but we had problems with lost files,” Rhys said.

"We ended up sorting it out probably over about six months.

"It took a lot of planning and organisation and everyone did their own part and we're proud and excited to share it with everyone.”

Music has always been a passion for the four friends who have been playing since primary school and all bring varied tastes to the table.

”I think we all very different influences which sort of creates our sound I think,” Rhys said.

"Me and Joe are more of an indie rock and surf rock vibe.

"Lyle and Rangi bring in this much more heavier vibe to it.

"I don't what genre we are - a blend of sound.”

To pre-order Pandamics new EP, Archer, head to www.wma.lnk.to/pandamicep.

For tour dates visit www.dunerats.tv.

Topics:  entertainment local music national tour pandamic whatson

