Rocky paramedic honoured for decades of service

PARAMEDIC AWARDS: Rockhampton paramedic Rebecca Bollington began her career as a paramedic in 2000. Here she is with her National Medal for 15 years service and her 10-year service for the Queensland Ambulance Service.

GROWING up with parents who volunteered with the Tasmanian Ambulance Service and an ambulance parked in the backyard, it's almost as if Rebecca Bollington was destined to become a paramedic.

After leaving teaching to become a paramedic with Queensland Ambulance Service in Rockhampton nearly 17 years ago, Mrs Bollington has worked in Queensland and NSW but found herself drawn home to Rockhampton.

"I have only ever worked for QAS in Rockhampton,” she said.

"I started in Rockhampton and then went to NSW and worked in a couple of different places for a little while.

"Then I came back to work with QAS in Rockhampton again. It always draws you back.”

After nearly two decades working as a paramedic, Mrs Bollington was yesterday awarded her 10-year QAS medal as well as her 15-year National Medal.

"It took me nearly 15 years to get my 10-year QAS award, because I did split service in NSW for a little while,” she said.

"It is really nice to be acknowledged for the work that we do and we all do it because we love it but it is really nice to have that recognition as well.”

In her time as a paramedic, Mrs Bollington has seen her fair share of wild and wonderful things but the best and most memorable part of her job is helping others.

"People always say babies and seeing babies born into the world,” she said.

"That is not mine, if I do not deliver another baby in my life I will be happy.

"I guess for me it is just being able to be there and be that person's support for the day and make a difference in what was a terrible day. I think that is mostly why we do it.”

For Mrs Bollington, she is lucky to be able to have done the best job in the world for the time she has.

"I love this work,” she said.

"Being able to help people in their time of need, we are in a very privileged position to get called into people's homes when they are at their most vulnerable and needing our services.

"It is pretty special and not many people get to do that.

"And the people we work with are a really good group and that makes a really big difference.”

A total of 13 paramedics from across Central Queensland were recognised for their long service to QAS at the awards ceremony on Thursday.