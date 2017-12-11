Rocky paramedic jailed after shameful secret exposed

A PARAMEDIC has been sent to jail for possession of "disturbing, repulsive” child porn images and movies.

Jade Aaron Parsons, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to share child porn, one count of using a carriage service to access child porn and one of possessing child porn in the Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday.

The Koongal father-of-four was busted after police investigating online discovered an IP address in Parsons' name on November 21, 2016, which had a folder of child porn available to download.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Parsons was home with his children when police executed a search warrant on December 9 and he told them he mainly used his mobile phone to download the illegal material.

Police located 13 movies in total - one on Parsons' laptop - and 4426 unique images - the majority classified as one of the most grossly offensive type of child exploitation material including acts of penetration and sadism.

Some of the children in the material were only babies, but mostly girls aged eight and nine.

"It was highly offensive (material) and extremely exploitative," Judge Michael Burnett said after earlier describing the material as "disturbing" and "repulsive".

The court heard Parsons told police he had been downloading such material sporadically over the years and that it all started after he discovered adult porn while playing online games and grew to child porn.

Parsons also told police he got sexual gratification from viewing the material.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said Parsons was abused himself by his very young parents - his mother was 13 when he was born - and was raised mostly by his grandparents as a result.

Mr Grant tendered character references to the court that outlined Parsons being significantly stressed in his employment with the Queensland Ambulance Service from observing people die.

All five references stated Parsons had been observed acting appropriately around children all of his life and his wife, who was in the back of the court room in support, had no concerns about Parsons' behaviour with his own children aged a few months old to nine-years-old.

Judge Burnett ordered Parsons to a head sentence of 15-months jail, suspended after two-months, along with 18-months probation and a three-year good behaviour bond.