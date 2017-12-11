Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky paramedic jailed after shameful secret exposed

A PARAMEDIC has been sent to jail for possession of
A PARAMEDIC has been sent to jail for possession of "disturbing, repulsive” child porn images and movies.
Kerri-Anne Mesner
by

A PARAMEDIC has been sent to jail for possession of "disturbing, repulsive" child porn images and movies.

Jade Aaron Parsons, 28, pleaded guilty to one count of using a carriage service to share child porn, one count of using a carriage service to access child porn and one of possessing child porn in the Rockhampton District Court on Wednesday.

The Koongal father-of-four was busted after police investigating online discovered an IP address in Parsons' name on November 21, 2016, which had a folder of child porn available to download.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said Parsons was home with his children when police executed a search warrant on December 9 and he told them he mainly used his mobile phone to download the illegal material.

Police located 13 movies in total - one on Parsons' laptop - and 4426 unique images - the majority classified as one of the most grossly offensive type of child exploitation material including acts of penetration and sadism.

Some of the children in the material were only babies, but mostly girls aged eight and nine.

"It was highly offensive (material) and extremely exploitative," Judge Michael Burnett said after earlier describing the material as "disturbing" and "repulsive".

The court heard Parsons told police he had been downloading such material sporadically over the years and that it all started after he discovered adult porn while playing online games and grew to child porn.

Parsons also told police he got sexual gratification from viewing the material.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said Parsons was abused himself by his very young parents - his mother was 13 when he was born - and was raised mostly by his grandparents as a result.

Mr Grant tendered character references to the court that outlined Parsons being significantly stressed in his employment with the Queensland Ambulance Service from observing people die.

All five references stated Parsons had been observed acting appropriately around children all of his life and his wife, who was in the back of the court room in support, had no concerns about Parsons' behaviour with his own children aged a few months old to nine-years-old.

Judge Burnett ordered Parsons to a head sentence of 15-months jail, suspended after two-months, along with 18-months probation and a three-year good behaviour bond.

Topics:  paramedic jailed rockhampton district court tmbcourt

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
CBD high life: Why CQ retirees are trading acres for units

CBD high life: Why CQ retirees are trading acres for units

GALLERY: Prime riverfront real estate selling for top dollar.

Dear Aust Post spokesperson, are you listening to G'mere?

Australia Post says changes to Gracemere's post code will only happen if "there are operational requirements to do so”.

In a changing world, you can be flexible and help CQ lives

Beef week is getting closer, can you help?

Beef Australia 2018 is set to draw in more than 90,000 people. The Beef Australia team are asking for locals to consider the homestay program.

Volunteers needed for Rockhampton's biggest event

GALLERY: Our top 12 Rocky and Yeppoon formal favourites

From Emmaus College, Conor Toman and Hilke Graz. Does anyone else get the Peaky Blinders experience with this suit? Conor brings the fashion fun with a 1920's inspired flare.

Are you among our favourite formal styles?

Local Partners