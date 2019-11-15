Rocky parkrun: Ella brings up 10, Kerree 135

Kerree Green and Ella Bougoure at Rockhampton parkrun on Saturday morning.

RUNNING: Seven-year-old Ella Bougoure notched up her 10th Rockhampton parkrun on Saturday morning.

She covered the 5km course at the city’s Botanic Gardens alongside her neighbour and parkrun regular Kerree Green.

Ella and Kerree were among 255 participants who turned out for the 189th Rockhampton parkrun.

Jayden Mills led the field home in a personal best time of 17mins 24secs.

Ella said it was “exciting” to bring up number 10.

“I like doing it; you get energy and you’re healthy,” she said.

Kerree has now done 135 parkruns and enjoys being part of the free, participation-focused community event.

The 61-year-old is full of enthusiasm and encouragement, happily giving out high fives to other participants along the way.

“It’s good to get them as well as give them,” she said.

“I don’t run; I walk and do a bit of a slow, easy jog.

“I started through a friend. She was doing it and I came along once and I’ve been coming ever since.

“It’s a wonderful way to start the weekend. If I miss parkrun you just feel like it’s not the weekend.”

Kerree enjoys the social atmosphere, meeting new people and taking in the beautiful surrounds of the gardens.

“I’ve got a PB of under 40 (min) and I’m happy with that. I don’t know whether I’ll ever get that again but I’m just here to do it, that’s my goal,” she said.

“As long as my knees hold out, my feet hold out and I hold out, I’ll keep doing it.”

Rockhampton parkrun director Craig McCormack said he was constantly surprised at how parkrun appealed to such a broad cross-section of our community.

“We have many decent runners but the bulk of our participants don’t fall into the runner stereotype.

“We have lots of youngsters, attendance tapers off in the late teens and early 20s and then it really expands.

“The ladies tend to be more social and come along with friends more so than the men, but boys seem to outnumber the girls.

“And then of course there are the families, often with three generations participating.

“All in all, parkrun offers something for everyone, so it’s no surprise that we have such diversity in our participation.”