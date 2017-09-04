Rocky passengers benefit from improved Tilt Train timetable

TILT TRAIN: The second electric Tilt Train is set to return looking new and improved.

TRAVELLERS between Brisbane, Bundaberg and Rockhampton can look forward to the return of the second electric Tilt Train.

With the return comes an improved timetable from today, following more than $28 million worth of overhaul works to the Tilt Train fleet.

Queensland Rail Chief Executive Officer Nick Easy said the reinstatement of the overhauled train marked the completion of the first major refurbishment of the Rockhampton and Bundaberg Tilt Train fleet since the two trains entered service almost twenty years ago.

"Since the two Tilt Trains were introduced in 1998 they have travelled more than five million kilometres combined and carried approximately 225,000 people annually, so they were certainly due for a refresh,” Mr Easy said.

"Delivered in Maryborough by Downer EDI, the mid-life overhaul has delivered attractive and refreshed interiors as well as enhancements to the train's mechanical, electrical and safety systems to meet the latest industry standards.

"In addition, Wi-Fi has been enabled in the carriages to help make customer journeys more comfortable, which will benefit those travelling for work or leisure alike.”

Queensland Rail Chief Executive Officer Nick Easy said along with the overhauled and refreshed train, a more consistent and efficient timetable would also be introduced from Monday, September 4.

"To keep Queenslanders moving throughout this major overhaul, we refurbished one Tilt Train at a time and introduced a diesel replacement train to help service the Bundaberg and Rockhampton regions in the interim,” Mr Easy said.

"Now that both trains have completed their mid-life overhaul and will once again be in service simultaneously, we will run to a consistent timetable that reflects the significant improvement to journey times.

"Timetabled journeys between Brisbane and Bundaberg temporarily serviced by the diesel replacement train will be reduced from over six hours to around four and a half, while the trip between Brisbane and Rockhampton will reduce from over 10 hours to less than eight.

"In response, the 4.55pm service departing Brisbane and arriving in Rockhampton on Tuesday and Sunday evenings will return, as per the pre-overhaul timetable.

"The diesel replacement service and the current timetable will remain in operation up to and including Sunday, 3 September.

"I'm thrilled to announce the return of the second new-look Tilt Train and look forward to seeing customers benefiting from the improved timetable and a refreshed onboard experience.”