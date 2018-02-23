Menu
News

UDPATE: Bus not on fire, mechanical failure break down

vanessa jarrett
by
23rd Feb 2018 4:21 PM

UPDATE 4.45PM: EMERGENCY services have been stood down from a bus fire this afternoon,

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson advised it appeared the bus had a mechanical breakdown.

"It looks like oil touched the exhaust and created some smoke," a spokesperson said.

All passengers were off the bus and accounted for. 

The Morning Bulletin understands it was a SunBus and a second bus was sent to transport passengers.

 

4PM:BUS passengers were rushed off a public bus service this afternoon.

Reports of a bus on fire came through at 3.53pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived on scene at 4pm.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire appears to be extinguished.

The incident occurred on on Canning St, near Voss and Albert Sts.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson advised they attended the scene and "all passengers were off the bus and accounted for."

"It doesn't look like there is any patient transfers."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
