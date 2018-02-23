UDPATE: Bus not on fire, mechanical failure break down

UPDATE 4.45PM: EMERGENCY services have been stood down from a bus fire this afternoon,

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson advised it appeared the bus had a mechanical breakdown.

"It looks like oil touched the exhaust and created some smoke," a spokesperson said.

All passengers were off the bus and accounted for.

The Morning Bulletin understands it was a SunBus and a second bus was sent to transport passengers.

4PM:BUS passengers were rushed off a public bus service this afternoon.

Reports of a bus on fire came through at 3.53pm.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews arrived on scene at 4pm.

A QFES spokesperson said the fire appears to be extinguished.

The incident occurred on on Canning St, near Voss and Albert Sts.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson advised they attended the scene and "all passengers were off the bus and accounted for."

"It doesn't look like there is any patient transfers."