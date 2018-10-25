Rocky PCYC boxer impresses in Bowen victory

Rockhampton PCYC boxer Blake Hughes in the red corner is declared the winner.

BOXING: Blake Hughes did not take a backward step in an impressive win at Bowen at the weekend.

Hughes, one of four Rockhampton PCYC boxers in action, stepped into the ring against Ronin Spirindav in the 55kg division.

Coach Des Upton said his fighter prevailed in a dour contest.

"They are both experienced fighters but Blake just kept coming at him,” he said.

"He didn't take a backward step and got a unanimous points win.”

Upton's other fighters were denied victory but each of them put in a spirited showing.

Coby Campbell (57kg division) was beaten in a split points decision by Lachlan Pye in what was his fifth fight.

"There was nothing much in it. His opponent was a shade heavier and just got him in the end,” Upton said.

"Jamahl Smith was beaten on a points decision by Mali Rastall but it was close as well.

"The other bloke just did a little bit more.”

Caden Steinhart also lost on a split points decision in his fight against Bowen's Bradley Lingard in the 65kg division.

Upton said that despite Steinhart being two fights for two losses, a win was not far away.