26°
News

Rocky peace activist wants $25K for new hip, can you help?

Amber Hooker
| 31st Jul 2017 3:51 PM Updated: 3:54 PM
Peace protester Graeme Dunstan is back in Rockhampton to oppose Exercise Talisman Saber.
Peace protester Graeme Dunstan is back in Rockhampton to oppose Exercise Talisman Saber. Chris Ison ROK290617cdunstan2

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

NOTORIOUS peace activist, anti-Talisman Sabre campaigner, and now "honourable elder, alas, with a limp".

Graeme Dunstan has built a name for himself in the Rockhampton region, but the latter of his titles comes as the self-confessed hippie's left hip wears out.

He has now turned to the help of his friends and crowd-sourcing to fund a $25,000 hip replacement surgery next month to skip the potential three-year wait in the public system.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Graeme explains while his life has afforded him a wealth of experience, he lives in "material poverty", having spent the past 17 years as a nomadic campaigner in his "Peacebus".

"The upside fruit of a life of activism is a host of uplifting friends," Graeme said.

"The downside is material poverty and the absence of health insurance.

"The simple lifestyle is, and has been, a sustaining joy.

"But the worn out hip is ongoing pain."

After consulting a Rockhampton orthopaedic surgeon last month, Graeme has booked in surgery in Rockhampton for August 8.

His Peacebus companion Rebecca Horridge has offered to underwrite the surgery, but appeals to friends and supporters to help share the load via the Chuffed crowd fundraiser, "Keep Graeme Dunstan on the Hop".

Thirty-five supporters have already raised $5,750 towards the $25,000 goal to cover the operation.

 

Peace activist Graeme Dunstan at his kitchen. His Peacebus is both home and office as he bases himself in Rockhampton in the lead up to exercise Talisman Sabre. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK270511cpeace6
Peace activist Graeme Dunstan at his kitchen. His Peacebus is both home and office as he bases himself in Rockhampton in the lead up to exercise Talisman Sabre. Photo Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin ROK270511cpeace6 Chris Ison

Graeme remains in Rockhampton to protest the US-Australia military alliance following the massive Talisman Saber military war exercise at Shoalwater Bay over the past month.

It follows countless protests in the region, each one supported by vivid signs on bamboo poles and booming speakers from the roof racks of the battered old Peacebus.

Rebecca explained long hospital waiting lists do not favour Graeme's lifestyle, which is too uncertain for far advance commitments.

Graeme has gained notoriety across half-a-century of non-stop campaigning.

In 1966 he lay his body under the car of then US president Lyndon Baines Johnson to protest the US alliance.

In 1973 he was director of the transformative Nimbin Aquarius Festival. He was a force at the 1979 Battle of Terania Creek, the first successful defence of rainforest anywhere, ever.

He is a founder of the Lismore Lantern Festival.

Fifty years on he is still at it, "a passionate old man in a battered old van, bearing witness for peace, journeying for justice and speaking out for a sustaining Earth".

A BRIEF HISTORY OF GRAEME DUNSTAN'S ROCKHAMPTON CAMPAIGNS:

June 2011 | Activists stage anti-war protest

 

Anti-war protester Graeme Dunstan outside the Western Street barracks during Exercise Talisman Sabre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Anti-war protester Graeme Dunstan outside the Western Street barracks during Exercise Talisman Sabre. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK150713cprotest1

ARMY officials guarded the entrance of the barracks as Graeme revealed a new slogan on his Peacebus which read: "War brings neither peace nor climate justice. Cut military spending!"

August 2011 | $200K attack on military helicopter

 

Graeme Dunstan outside Rockhampton Court where he faces charges stemming from damage to a heicopter during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2011. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Graeme Dunstan outside Rockhampton Court where he faces charges stemming from damage to a heicopter during Exercise Talisman Sabre 2011. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK190813cprotest4

THE Australian Army demanded more than $200,000 in damages from peace activist, the late Bryan Law, after his attack on a military helicopter on July 21.

Mr Law, 57, took to the $36 million Tiger armed reconnaisance helicopter with a garden mattock at the Rockhampton Airport in protest against the joint US and Australian military operation, Talisman Sabre.

It cost $162,000 and took about 580 man hours to repair, and the chopper was out of action for four months.

Brigadier Neil Alan Turton issued an affidavit, addressed to both Mr Law and Graeme Dunstan, 68, who allegedly helped Mr Law enter the Rockhampton Airport.

After a District Court Trial found Graeme Dunstan guilty on August 22, 2013 but he was not required to serve any jail time.

He vowed, "I will continue to be a peace maker".

READ | Peace activist escapes jail over military helicopter exercise

June 2013 | Peace activist in Rocky ahead of Talisman Sabre exercise

THE peace activist arrived in Rockhampton in his colourful Peacebus to begin organising resistance to the upcoming Talisman Sabre military exercises, or "war rehearsals" as he calls them.

During the visit, four peace activists were arrested blockading the Coorana St gate of the Western Street Barracks, Rockhampton. Among them was Graeme.

He was also fined $1000 in July during his visit after he snuck into Shoalwater Bay to disrupt Talisman Saber 2013.

July 2014 | Dedicated man of peace hits out at war

 

Graeme Dunstan protests against the US-Australia military alliance outside the Rockhampton Army Barracks on July 4, 2014. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin
Graeme Dunstan protests against the US-Australia military alliance outside the Rockhampton Army Barracks on July 4, 2014. Photo Sharyn O'Neill / The Morning Bulletin Sharyn O'Neill ROK040714sarmy1

ITINERANT peace activist Graeme Dunstan launched a pre-emptive strike for peace in Rockhampton.

He staged a public speak-out at the Western St Barracks from 11am, giving locals a chance to express their concerns of what he calls the toxic consequences of the US-Australia alliance.

While Americans celebrated Independence Day, Mr Dunstan said July 4 in Australia should be recognised as Independence from the USA Day.

June 2015 | Peace Convergence activists aim to disrupt Talisman Sabre

GRAEME returns to Rockhampton to lead protests from across Australia in the Peace Convergence; a celebration of peace and war resistance.

July 2016 | "We'll Keep the Boats Out"

 

 

GRAEME was "disgusted" by this sign, placed near a Rockhampton highway alongside federal election campaign signs for Capricornia MP Michelle Landry.

Graeme had used black spray paint to write over the sign with "this sign is sick".

The following week he took his mission for peace to the ocean, living in a boat around Great Keppel Island to experience life as a "boat person".

June 2016 | "We'll keep the goats out"

AT IT AGAIN: Armed with spraypain, activist Graeme Dunstan has again spray painted Dominic Doblo's controvercial "We'll Keep the Boats Out" sign. Graeme yesterday said of his action: "This is a tilt towards the un-developer of Great Keppel Island, Tower Holdings. A spin off from my boat person cruise of Kepple Bay last week."Photo Contributed
AT IT AGAIN: Armed with spraypain, activist Graeme Dunstan has again spray painted Dominic Doblo's controvercial "We'll Keep the Boats Out" sign. Graeme yesterday said of his action: "This is a tilt towards the un-developer of Great Keppel Island, Tower Holdings. A spin off from my boat person cruise of Kepple Bay last week."Photo Contributed Contributed

FRESH from experiencing life as a "boat person", Graeme Dunstan's latest protest turned heads once again.

For the second time in as many weeks, the long-term peace activist has spray painted Dominic Doblo's controversial "We'll Stop the Boats" sign, located on the corner of Fitzroy and Albert streets, Rockhampton.

This time his message was directed at GKI's Tower Holdings.

Changing the "B" to a "G", the sign now reads "We'll Keep the Goats Out".

July 2017 | Sick burn on President Trump

 

Graeme Dunstan with the effigy of US President Donald Trump that will be burned at Yeppoon this weekend.
Graeme Dunstan with the effigy of US President Donald Trump that will be burned at Yeppoon this weekend.

Graeme Dunstan remains in Rockhampton, having returned to protest the 2017 Talisman Saber exercise.

This time the Peacebus sported the "Dump Trump" slogan.

During the visit, Graeme led a demonstration in Yeppoon, during which he burnt a cardboard effigy of US President Donald Trump.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  anti-war crowd funding donald trump graeme dunstan health peace activist surgery talisman saber

'Legalised theft': Workers devastated by mine collapse

'Legalised theft': Workers devastated by mine collapse

THE owner of a CQ coal mine, and a part-owner of Wiggins Island Coal Export terminal was placed into liquidation today.

Hero sisters save family seconds before Rocky 'time bomb' explosion

A home was destroyed by fire in Murray St

"I got them out just before their windows shattered.”

Much-loved Rocky priest loses 10-week cancer battle

The Central Queensland community mourns the loss of Father Chris Schick, who passed away last night, Sunday, July 31, 2017.

'Rockhampton mourns the loss of one of their young priests': Bishop

Adani project won't be last for Galilee coal basin

Jeyakumar Janakaraj. Adani.

Massive Adani project won't be the last for the Galilee coal basin

Local Partners

Boss Rally raises over $260,000

THE Road Boss Rally has raised an astonishing $264,321 for online not-for-profit GIVIT and delivered $11,000 worth of items to charities and community groups.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Fly-in traineeships ad has Brunker outraged

Mike Brunker wants mining families to have a choice.

Traineeships available for mine but there is a catch

BREAKING: Busby Marou land gig with one of world's music icons

Busby Marou in Rockhampton.

The group will play in Cairns, Mackay and Wollongong in September

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

Survivor turns ‘X-rated’ in naked challenge

WARNING: Nudity. Australian Survivor turns X-rated tonight when one contestant loses all of his clothes during a challenge — but just keeps on going.

RECAP: Game of Thrones s7 e3 - The Queen's Justice

Emilia Clarke in a scene from season 7 episode 3 of Game of Thrones.

*WARNING this story contains spoilers*

Rejected Bachelorette: ‘Hate you’ Matty J

Rejected Bachelor contestant, Laura Ann.

Latest woman eliminated from The Bachelor says she “hates” Matty J.

Why The Block won’t come back to Sydney

Shelley Craft and Scott Cam.

There's little chance The Block will be returning to Sydney

James Blunt leaves Twitter in stitches

James Blunt proves his comedic talents on Twitter.

The singer's most recent tweet proves why he has so many fans.

Bachelorette winner Lee headed back to reality TV

The Bachelorette Georgia Love and Lee Elliot.

He won the heart of Georgia Love and now, Lee’s heading back to TV

'It has nearly blown his foot off': Shannon Noll

Mid North Coast police are investigating the firecracker throwing incident during the South West Rocks concert that injured one of Shannon Noll's band members.

Police hunt firecracker thrower at Shannon Noll concert

Low-set Brick Home only a Short Walk to the Shops

34 Arthur Street, Gracemere 4702

House 3 1 1 $238,000

This lovely low-set brick home is located in a quiet street in Gracemere and only a few minutes' walk to the Shops on Lawrie Street, The Gracemere Primary School...

THE Ultimate Family Lifestyle Home With Fabulous Inground Pool-$379,000

29 Hardy Avenue, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $379,000

WELCOME TO 29 HARDY AVENUE, PARK AVENUE! This amazing, a/c, highset home has been beautifully refurbished-showcasing huge open plan living/dining areas with...

THIRD OF AN ACRE

5 Oceana Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

Residential Land SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM THIS 1,365M2 BLOCK OVER LOOKING YEPPOON AND BEACHES. FROM ... $269,000

SPECTACULAR VIEWS FROM THIS 1,365M2 BLOCK OVER LOOKING YEPPOON AND BEACHES. FROM ONE OF YEPPOON’S MOST PRESTIGIOUS LOCATIONS ONLY MINUTES TO ROSSLYN BAY HARBOUR.

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Sold

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Panoramic Views and Luxury Living

27 Island View Crescent, Barlows Hill 4703

House 5 4 3 1,950,000.00

Expect to be enchanted from the moment you step inside this sleek and spacious residence boasting breathtaking views of the Keppel Islands and Rosslyn Bay Harbour!

Immaculate, Open Plan Living

7 Nerang Close, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $299,000

Positioned in the quietest of cul de sacs is where you will find 7 Nerang Close. From the moment you lay eyes on it you will appreciate the care and attention...

Property Must Sell Today

9 Protea Ave, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 3 $311,000

Yes, this wonderful lowset brick home is waiting for you, perfectly positioned in a peaceful street in the heart of Norman Gardens. The owners are ready to sell...

Beautiful Home on Acreage, pool and 2 sheds

6 Constance Avenue, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 6 $570,000

Be prepared to fall in love with the grand entrance of this amazing home, giving you a warm welcoming. This unique property offers massive space under roof...

One of Yeppoon’s Premiere Character Homes!!

9 Hughes Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 2 4 Offers Over...

This is your opportunity to purchase a completely unique and characteristic style home that you simply will not find anywhere else in Yeppoon! Approximately 290m2...

Paradise Found!!

9 Clinton Road, Cawarral 4702

3 1 3 $355,000

Positioned only 10 minutes from Emu Park Beaches & 25 minutes drive to Rockhampton this property is truly one of a kind. Surrounded by lush mature gardens and two...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Oversupply of Rocky homes good news for renters

Noel Livingston, Professionals Livingston and Molloy Real Estate for Property Matters. Photo Janie Kayes / The Morning Bulletin ROK050111noel-jk1

Rocky rental vacancies highest of all Qld regional centres

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market