Rocky pensioners targeted in 'Centrelink' scam

INNOCENT pensioners are being caught up in a potentially state-wide scam by people claiming to be Centrelink.

Rockhampton businessman Cyril Thomasson said his company, Soundbridge Financial Services, have been contacted by multiple clients asking for advice on the matter.

Concerned, he sent out emails to all his clients to be alert to the scams - that ask for bank details, addresses and personal information.

"We had clients call and ask us if it was normal," Mr Thomasson said.

"It is all a bit scary because the scams do it so well.

"We have checked with Centrelink and they assure that it is not them.

"They were talking to pensioners asking for bank account details and a lot of personal information.

"Anyone who gets calls from people pretending to be them should hang up. It's not worth it."

Last month The Department of Human Services sent out a statement on how to identify scams.

"There are many different types of scams, and they can look or sound very convincing," the statement read.

"Most of them try to obtain personal information, or ask people to pay fees or transfer money to receive a government payment.

"In order to identify possible scams, it can help to be aware of what the Department of Human Services will do and things we won't do.

"The department does call, SMS or email people from time to time, and may ask questions to confirm we are speaking to the correct person, including asking for the person's name, address and Customer Reference Number. The department's staff will always introduce and identify themselves clearly."

The below are things the department will never ask people to: