Rocky people may have to vote again by mid-February

WHILE candidate scrutineers are no doubt keeping a close watch on Rockhampton's election count, they won't be the only ones.

A number of political hopefulls will also have their eyes firmly focused on how things play out.

In particular whether Margaret Strelow, who stood asisde as Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor to stand as an independent at this election, gets the preference numbers she needs to claim the seat.

If that happens, Rockhampton voters will be returning to the polls again in the not-too-distant future.

Ms Strelow is currently sitting second in the primary count behind Labor. However, it's turning into a three-horse race between these two and One Nation to win the seat with even experienced political analysts not confident about which way it will go.

If Ms Strelow wins, she is expected to resign from her mayoral position.

The council will then have 12 weeks from when the final result is declared to call a by-election for the position of Rockhampton's mayor.

If the result is declared today that means the election for a new mayor would need to happen by Monday, February 19.

The position will be open to any sitting councillors or community members, provided they are an adult Australian citizen, currently reside in Rockhampton, are enrolled on an electoral roll, have not been previously disqualified from a councillor position due to a conviction, and are not imprisoned, bankrupt or currently holding another high office.

If a sitting councillor should decide to run for mayor and is unsuccessful, they will return to their role as councillor, but if successful, a by-election will be called for a replacement for their divisional seat.

Acting Mayor Tony Williams has previously expressed interest in taking over the permanent role, after spending the last month taking the reigns from Ms Strelow while she ran her campaign.

"I've always worked to learn as much as possible about local council,” Acting Mayor Williams said today.

He told the Morning Bulletin that at this stage, he is just focused on doing his job, but if the opportunity should arise, he would "give it a go”.