Rocky pet sitter reveals her caring side

PASSION FOR PETS: Allanah Betts holds one of her rescue dogs, Lucky.

PASSION FOR PETS: Allanah Betts holds one of her rescue dogs, Lucky. Allan Reinikka ROK071217adogs2

ALLANAH Betts was born to work with animals.

The 25-year old started pet sitting as a hobby some years ago but is eyeing off one day looking after pets as a business.

Allanah has helped the RSPCA and Capricorn Animal Aid with foster care.

She also has two rescue dogs, Lucky and Chicka.

The Gracemere woman said she first decided to be a pet sitter about four to five months ago, purely because of her love for animals.

One of Allanah Betts dogs Chicka . Allan Reinikka ROK071217adogs3

Allanah cares for a variety of pets which include dogs, cats, snakes and lizards.

"I wouldn't change it for the world, I just love it...if someone said to stop, I wouldn't,” she said.

Allanah has also rescued animals herself, having once saved a Jack Russell dog on the Yeppen Bridge.

"I do what it takes to save a life and help the community by trying to find dogs as well,” she said.

"Some dogs that I have had in foster care have pretty much been at their last hour and I've put my hand up and said 'look, I'll take him'.

"They just cheer me up, just the love and commitment...it just fulfils my heart,” she said.

She is currently studying a Certificate II in Animal Studies with Open Colleges which is a course that will help her get a job in the field.

Allanah encouraged pet owners to update microchips and collars with registration tags over the Christmas period.

She encouraged anyone who needed pet sitting during the festive season to contact her on Facebook page, Furever Friends Pet Sitting which has 900 members, via this link: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1727564404220883/.