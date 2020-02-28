Rocky pharmacist recognised after winning state award

TOP PHARMACIST: Priceline Pharmacy Parkhurst’s Carina Finn was awarded state Priceline pharmacist of the year. Picture: Allan Reinikka

TOP PHARMACIST: Priceline Pharmacy Parkhurst’s Carina Finn was awarded state Priceline pharmacist of the year. Picture: Allan Reinikka

ROCKHAMPTON pharmacist Carina Finn was on holidays visiting family in Townsville when she received some exciting news.

Ms Finn was awarded Queensland Priceline pharmacist of the year.

Each year, Priceline recognises pharmacists from each state who have gone above their normal scope of practice to help the community.

Ms Finn, who is pharmacist in charge at Priceline Pharmacy Parkhurst, said it was “pretty exciting” to receive the award.

“Out of all the Queensland Priceline pharmacists I won that title,” she said.

“I guess they think I did the best job.”

Ms Finn moved to Rockhampton 10 years ago and started working as a pharmacist at Priceline Pharmacy Glenmore. When it was announced in 2016 Priceline would open a pharmacy at Parkhurst, Ms Finn jumped at the opportunity.

“I live in the area, so there was a lot of engagement already with people I knew,” she said.

“Even though it’s Parkhurst, it’s like its own little community.”

Ms Finn said she wanted to be a pharmacist because it allowed her to help people.

“Prevention is better than a cure,” she said.

“If you can help someone now rather than 10 years down the track when there is an issue it is very rewarding.”

Ms Finn attributes her success as a pharmacist to taking the time to get to know her patients.

“You have to communicate well so people trust you and can open up and come to you with their problems and ask for help,” she said.

“We also sponsor a lot of community events and fundraising, as well as offer a range of services in store, such as blood pressure checks and vaccinations.”

Her advice to other pharmacists was make yourself available to patients.

“Have a conversation with a new mum or an elderly couple or a young family about any of the questions or problems they may be having,” she said.

“It’s about communicating well, understanding and showing empathy.”