Rocky photographer to host digital artwork exhibition

One of the images that will be featured in Vanessa's photography exhibition. Vanessa Eyles Eye Spy a Studio

AN evening of colour, drinks and tapas is set to be held on Friday night at one of Rocky's newest eateries - Dingles Cafe Bar.

Rockhampton photographer Vanessa Eyles from "Eye Spy a Studio” will be hosting a photography exhibition titled Colour Exposed.

"It's a little bit different to my normal photography,” Ms Eyles said.

The collection is made up of "digital artwork”.

Instead of canvas or frames, the photographs have been installed on glass.

"It's just something different,” she said.

"It looks amazing.”

Artwork will be for sale on the night, allowing guests to expand their own art collection.

Ms Eyles described the work as "colourful and bright” with a lot of flora.

"It's a collection of flowers from around in different gardens, botanical gardens,” she said.

"Just when I have been out and have had my camera on me at the time.”

Ms Eyles love of photography began when she was 14-years-old.

It fascinated and intrigued her as a young child how an image could appear on paper in the dark room from a roll of film.

Instilling her passion, Ms Eyles enrolled in a TAFE course in media studies when she was in her late teens.

Years later, she has seen the industry grow and expand.

"I have come through the black and white era into the digital age,” she said.

Born and bred in New Zealand, Ms Eyles moved to Australia in 1988.

She spent 22 years in the small Central Highlands town of Rolleston before making the move to Rockhampton in 2010.

In Rolleston, Ms Eyles had a small studio business and upon moving to Rocky, she was able to expand it.

Now eight years on, Ms Eyles is an award winning photographer and her professional photography business has grown.

"It's quite good, I do a lot of genres, weddings, formals, glamours, to boudoir,” she said.

"I really do have a love for making women feel beautiful in portraiture.

"I also do a lot of styled shoots with eras from 1900s to modern 1920s pin-ups.

"My studio is full of dress-ups and I now hire out gowns because I have such a huge collection.”