Rocky photographer wins gold at prestigious national awards

A personal favourite scene from Rockhampton Musical Union's Les Miserables, this image took out the silver distinction award. Michael Kennedy Photography

A ROCKHAMPTON photographer has been awarded one of the most prestigious awards in the industry.

Michael Kennedy of Michael Kennedy Photography recently entered the Australia Professional Photography Awards and over the weekend, he was announced the winner of one Gold Award, one Silver and one Silver Distinction.

In his 10 years of being a photographer, it was the first time he had entered the national awards.

He has been a member of the photography institute for three years and last year he entered the Queensland state awards.

In 2017, he was awarded a silver award and entering again this year, he received the same award - two years in a row.

From his 2018 win, he took his feedback from the judging process and made changes to enter the national awards.

Mr Kennedy's images were entered under the commercial category under the commissioned section.

Two of his images were from Rockhampton Grammar School's 2017 musical production, Little Shop of Horrors, and one was from Les Miserables produced by the Rockhampton Musical Union.

The Little Shop of Horrors images were 3D, a style which fit the old horror movie theme of the production.

This image from Rockhampton Grammar School's Little Shop of Horrors took out the Australian Professional Photography Awards 2018 Gold Award. Michael Kennedy Photography

To shoot 3D images, Mr Kennedy bought a attachment from Europe for the front of his lenses.

It has taken a bit of work learning how to use it and edit them, which he has self-taught himself through practice and research.

"It splits the image into two different perspectives and then you marriage the two images together through editing,” he said.

This 3D image saw Michael win a silver in the national awards. Michael Kennedy Photography

He chose to enter the 3D images as a way to get the judges attention with something "a bit different”.

"It was bit more creative, a bit innovative, an idea, a concept, I had done the 3D thought that might be a good one to enter,” he said.

"You never know if they are going to like it or not and you just have to take a bit of a gamble.”

Michael Kennedy is getting his photography business into full swing this year. Allan Reinikka ROK280915aphotogr

For the Les Miserables image, it was a personal favourite.

"It is one of the best scenes, it has so much emotion and I was determined to make it an award image,” Mr Kennedy said.

Because of this personal passion, Mr Kennedy put the image under close scrutiny and made it the best he could.

"I perfected every single detail, all of the highlights direct you to where you need to be,” he said.

He spent countless hours analysing and editing the images.

"Every aspect has to be looked at, what light they will look at it in,” he said.

"You have to look at things at a different way, you have to be careful with your white space.”

The way in which the images were printed was crucial as well.

With the high-quality printing equipment in his studio, Mr Kennedy went through about 20 to 30 test prints until he got to the point he was happy with it.

The original image Michael entered in the Queensland state awards which saw him awarded the Silver Award. Michael Kennedy Photography

He recreated the gallery scene, hanging it up on his wall under lights.

"I would make some notes on what is working on the wall and what is not,” he said.

And all of his meticulous planning and perfection worked out well.

Michael says the key to a great image is about telling the story and conveying the emotion. Michael Kennedy Photography

He couldn't be at the awards in person because they were held in Melbourne so he and his wife, Alaina, were watching the live stream all day waiting to find out the results.

"It was very exciting, I couldn't believe it,” he said.

Mr Kennedy shoots a lot of theatre and dance in Rockhampton, a reflection of his upbringing in the arts with his parents involved in local productions his whole life.

The editing process through perfecting images. Michael Kennedy Photography

"I have always loved theatre and being able to photograph theatre you get a chance to be so creative and make something different,” he said.

Dance is another personal favourite, his mother was a dancer and his sister was a professional dancer.

"I really love shooting dance - you bring two art forms together, dance just has the shapes and things they can make with their body,” Mr Kennedy said.

"Being able to play with that and interact with them.”

Mr Kennedy is proud of the arts community there is in the Beef Capital and says you can never have enough arts.

"Society benefits from arts and it really enriches people's lives, I think Rockhampton punches above its weight for producing talented kids,” he said.

"We have had a lot of successful people come through.

"That is great and I would like to see that continue.

Michael loves photograph dance, capturing the way the body moves and the shapes that are made. Michael Kennedy Photography

The main key in attaining a great image comes from who you photograph, he said.

"I work with a lot of kids and I am always surprised how amazing the kids are at acting and being in front of the camera and just conveying emotion,” he said.

In photographing people it is about telling a story and conveying some kind of emotion.

"I like my photos to have an impact when people look at them, have a wow factor,” he said.

"My work is dramatic, it comes from experience with stage.

"I try to always approach every subject with creativity in mind.

"The talent you work with brings so much to the table.”