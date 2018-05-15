Rocky planner best in Australia

A SENIOR Planning Officer at Rockhampton Regional Council has been presented with a national award recognising him as Australia's Young Planner of the Year.

The Planning Institute of Australia hosted the Awards for Planning Excellence last week and named 27 year-old Thomas Gardiner as their winner.

Thomas has worked at Rockhampton Regional Council since 2015 and said he was honoured by the decision.

"It was amazing enough to be named as Queensland's Young Planner of the Year back in November, but to be awarded the national prize is just incredible,” he said.

"For me it sends a really important message that young professionals can get great experience and career opportunities whilst working in rural and regional areas.

"It's clear that you don't need to be living in a major urban centre to progress, especially if you can find a supportive employer like RRC which really invests in its staff.

"Without the opportunities Council has provided I definitely would not be in a position to win this award.”

Planning Committee Chair Councillor Ellen Smith said she was thrilled.

"Here at Council we are extremely proud of Tom's achievements, and could not be more pleased for him,” Cr Smith said.

"I am delighted that he has been able to advocate for regional planning in general, and in Rockhampton in particular, on a national stage.”

Planning Institute Australia said Thomas was a worthy Young Planner of the Year.

"Working in the regions is no bar to carving a reputation as an innovative planner, as Thomas has demonstrated. Indeed, he maintains planning in regional areas is often more challenging and rewarding than it is in the Big Smoke, and he's worked in both,” they said.

"Thomas's professional achievements, combined with his support for young planners working in the regions, make him a worthy Young Planner of the Year.”

A PIA National Award is the highest accolade for urban and regional planners in Australia. The awards program has provided Australian planning professionals with a platform to celebrate their great work towards making our country one of the most liveable in the world.

The awards recognise not only best practice and innovation, but the personal drive and dedication that is often required of planners to overcome adversity and secure the best outcomes for a place or community.

2018 National Judges' Citation:

Planners of all ages, but especially those beginning their careers, are well advised to look to Thomas Gardiner for an example of the rich diversity of professional and personal experiences that regional employment can provide.

Thomas demonstrates a level of lateral thinking as a young planner, which in some ways may have become counter-intuitive to the direction of mainstream planning thinking.

This broad perspective to both his craft and the way he builds professional relationships comes at a time when many rural areas are challenged by dealing with a deepening complexity of issues around globalisation, economic diversity and the health of rural communities.

Notwithstanding these challenges, Thomas's natural tendency to remain positive and "hit the ground running” when presented with unique opportunities, has already given him the knowledge and experience to speak with authority on rural and regional issues.

His presentations as a young planner practising in the regions convey the passion and insight which have made people listen and realise some of the virtues of a strong regional and rural sector, as well as the benefits that come from practicing in this field.

Thomas has achieved highly in his time in the profession and will undoubtedly achieve much more to the benefit of all.

He has had a significant impact on those he has met and worked with, and he has demonstrated initiative and drive, well above what may be expected from his role in a regional setting.