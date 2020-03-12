Rocky player eyeing golden prize at nationals

READY TO REP: Rockhampton’s Akaysha Muggeridge will line up with Queensland North at next month’s national championships in Ballarat. Picture: Allan Reinikka

BASKETBALL: Akaysha Muggeridge is looking to strike gold in Ballarat next month.

The 16-year-old has been selected in the Queensland North under-18 women’s team, the sole Rockhampton player in the 10-member line-up.

The players are gearing up for the eight-day nationals, to be held at the Ballarat Sports and Events Centre from April 17.

Muggeridge caught the eye of selectors when she was representing Ipswich at the state championships on the Gold Coast in January.

The classy point guard impressed, instrumental in Ipswich finishing fifth in a hotly contested competition.

She averaged 12 points a game, and landed a 22-point haul against the South West Metro Pirates.

This is the second year Muggeridge has made the Queensland North team.

“I made the 18s last year bottom age but since I’m top age it’s my last year for Queensland (in this division),” she said.

Akaysha Muggeridge on court for the Rockhampton Cyclones in last year’s QBL competition.

“This selection was a little bit harder. There was a lot more pressure because it’s my last year and I really wanted to make it.

“Now that I’m in, I’m really enjoying it and excited to see how we go.”

Muggeridge has been a regular at nationals since under-12 and is again looking forward to mixing it with the country’s best.

“Everything’s going to be really fast, competition’s going to be really good,” she said.

“We’re aiming for gold, like always, and I think we can get there. I’m confident in the team we have and in the coaching staff.”

Muggeridge trains every day and every second weekend travels to Townsville to train with her northern teammates.

For 2020 she wants to win gold at next month’s nationals and to play with the Rockhampton Cyclones in the NBL1 North competition.

“The NBL1 is really exciting because so many people will see it and you’re getting your name out there,” she said.

“It will be a great experience but there would be that pressure on you to play well and succeed.

“My ultimate goal is to go to college and play and hopefully make the WNBA.”