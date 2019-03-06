Rocky player impresses in first outing at Gladstone Open

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Riley Steffen on court against Bundaberg's Mick Swan at the Gladstone Open at the weekend.

GOOD FORM: Rockhampton's Riley Steffen on court against Bundaberg's Mick Swan at the Gladstone Open at the weekend. Matt Taylor GLA030319SQUASH

SQUASH: Rockhampton's Riley Steffen finished runner-up in the open division in his first appearance at the Gladstone Open.

The 21-year-old went down in four sets in the final to Bundaberg's Ben Tobin, who won his sixth consecutive title.

Steffen was among a 20-strong contingent from Rockhampton who contested the event, which attracted 70 players from Mackay through to Bundaberg.

Event organiser Mick Laver said entries were up on last year, and there were some high-standard games in the open division.

Steffen won each of his three round games in three sets to book his grand final berth against the talented Tobin.

"That was the first Gladstone Open I've ever played and it was a fantastic weekend,” he said.

"There were tough games all round and it was great getting to the final against Ben, who is such a good player.

"I tried to keep it all together but I ended up losing in four but it was still a great match.

"I really enjoyed myself so I'll definitely be playing it again next year.”

Wes Dyer (Mackay) in his match against Liam Farr (Rockhampton) at the Gladstone Open. Matt Taylor GLA030319SQUASH

Steffen has enjoyed a meteoric rise in the sport he was introduced to just four years ago when his parents bought the Scottvale Park Squash Centre.

"I'd never picked up a racquet before that,” he explains.

"I just fell in love with it and having 24/7 access to the courts, my game improved out of sight.

"I won the Rocky Open two years ago and then I started looking to play other events.”

Steffen said squash was a challenging sport and there was always room for improvement.

"Every time I go on court I'm working on something,” he said.

"I also love how flexible it is. Whenever I have some spare time I can come down and have a hit.

"I'll go back to the drawing board after that loss to Ben and work out what I need to work on.

"I'll be heading to the Tri City in Bundaberg in May. I'm hoping I will meet him again there and maybe get the win.”

RESULTS