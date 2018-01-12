Rocky players, coaches ready for Queensland duty

DYNAMIC DUO: Rockhampton's Liam Mitchell and Nicholas Crouch will represent Queensland at the national under-15 championships in Canberra next week.

DYNAMIC DUO: Rockhampton's Liam Mitchell and Nicholas Crouch will represent Queensland at the national under-15 championships in Canberra next week. CONTRIBUTED

SOFTBALL: Nicholas Crouch has little spare time on Saturdays in the softball season.

The Rockhampton teen spends the best part of his day at the city's softball headquarters, Kele Park, playing in three divisions for his club Frenchville.

He and his clubmates enjoyed a successful 2017, winning the under-17 boys premiership and finishing as runners-up in the B men and A reserve men.

But Crouch, 14, not only shone on his home diamonds last year.

He also impressed when representing Rockhampton at the under-15 boys state championships, his performance earning him selection in the Queensland Thunder team for the nationals starting in Canberra on Sunday.

Fellow Rocky rep Liam Mitchell was named in the Queensland Storm outfit.

Two Rockhampton coaches will also make the trip to Canberra, with Selina Knott going as assistant coach of the Thunder and Sheryl Preston as assistant coach of the Storm.

Meanwhile, Matt Harrison and Kylie Nufer are currently in Perth as assistant coaches of the state's under-15 girls teams.

Jeremy Waters will represent the Queensland open men and under-19 teams. Madolyn Peters

Teen sensation Jeremy Waters is also preparing to don the maroon and white at the national open men's championships in Canberra next week before heading to the under-19 nationals in Blacktown, New South Wales.

Crouch said he was excited about representing his state for a second time; he won silver with the Queensland under-12 team several years ago.

"We've got a pretty strong team so hopefully we'll go well,” he said.

"New South Wales are always strong and Victoria had a strong team at the under-12 nationals so I'm expecting that again this time.

"It would be great to win the title but a top four finish would be pretty good.”

Crouch, who started softball about four years ago, is expecting to play at pitcher or at short stop.