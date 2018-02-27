Rocky players ready for the fight in Fortnite: Battle Royale

LOADED onto a flying bus, Camille Shelton flies to an unknown location and is forced to jump out.

With only a map in hand, she has one objective: don't die.

Just another day in the life of Camille, as she plugs in and competes against 100 other online players per game to "battle” it out to be the last commander standing.

The EB games employee is one of the millions of gamers worldwide caught in the Fortnite phenomenon.

One of the 3.4 million concurrent players, Camille said the online game is trending because the game mode, Battle Royale, is free to play.

"All you need to have to play this mode is the internet and an online subscriptions depending on what platform you play it on” Camille said.

"They also have a 'Save the World' mode which is a PvE unlike Battle Royale which is PvP.”

The games within this "survival simulator” can be "pretty quick” Camille said.

"They usually go between 10 to 25 minutes, but that really depends on how well you play the game,” she said.

Fortnite in action. Chris Ison ROK270218cgame4

Released in July 2017, Fortnite recently became a trending global phenomenon, and Rocky gamers wanted in on the action.

Camille said it was seeing gameplays of people "battling it out” on Facebook that sparked her interest.

"Their [the online players] reactions and how they played are what I think got Fortnite trending so much,” Camille said.

"More and more people were interested in these gameplays and people wanted to know more about this fun game so they could play it for themselves.”

Total player downloads reached 45 million worldwide in January.

Camille said only there are only 2 rules to remember when playing Fortnite:

Rule 1: don't die

Rule 2: never forget rule number 1.