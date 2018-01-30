Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rocky police appeal to catch power pole hit and run driver

ROCKHAMPTON Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to a traffic incident that occurred at the intersection of Haynes St and Harriette St, Park Avenue, about 9.50am on January 25.
ROCKHAMPTON Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to a traffic incident that occurred at the intersection of Haynes St and Harriette St, Park Avenue, about 9.50am on January 25.

ROCKHAMPTON Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to a traffic incident that occurred at the intersection of Haynes St and Harriette St, Park Avenue, about 9.50am on January 25.

Police believe that a vehicle may have come in contact with power lines causing overhead power lines to come down.

The force of the lines coming down has caused damage to a nearby residence and has also interrupted power supply.

Police are appealing for information after a traffic incident in Park Avenue recently.
Police are appealing for information after a traffic incident in Park Avenue recently. Adam Wratten

If you witnessed the incident or have dash camera footage during these times, please contact Rockhampton Police on 49 323 500 or report via PoliceLink on 131 444.

Remember, if you find something that you believe to be a power line down, assume that it is live and dangerous. Keep clear of the line, warn others, contact Triple Zero and your local energy provider immediately.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

Camel man, 71, labelled a 'petulant child' over assault

A 71-YEAR-OLD has been called a petulant child over his behaviour towards his former wife and her male friend.

Celebrity target of vegan 'food terrorists' on way to Rocky

VEGAN "FOOD TERRORIST”: Celebrity chef, Adrian Richardson has joined the huge line-up for Beef Australia 2018.

Celebrity chef Adrian Richardson is set to cook up a storm in CQ

Caught prisoner refuses to dob on Rocky jail escape partner

RE-CAPTURED: Mackay Police found Brian Illington Trent Tapim in Sarina yesterday afternoon.

Police follow a number of inquiries today

God send for graziers: Computer models show CQ rains on way

Areas in Central Queensland are in for rainfall from 50-100mm this weekend.

Areas across the region in for potential storm and rain activity

Local Partners