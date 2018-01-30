Rocky police appeal to catch power pole hit and run driver

ROCKHAMPTON Police are appealing for public assistance in relation to a traffic incident that occurred at the intersection of Haynes St and Harriette St, Park Avenue, about 9.50am on January 25.

Police believe that a vehicle may have come in contact with power lines causing overhead power lines to come down.

The force of the lines coming down has caused damage to a nearby residence and has also interrupted power supply.

Police are appealing for information after a traffic incident in Park Avenue recently. Adam Wratten

If you witnessed the incident or have dash camera footage during these times, please contact Rockhampton Police on 49 323 500 or report via PoliceLink on 131 444.

Remember, if you find something that you believe to be a power line down, assume that it is live and dangerous. Keep clear of the line, warn others, contact Triple Zero and your local energy provider immediately.

