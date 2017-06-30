Rocky police called in after major cow theft

The above photo shows the type and line of cattle. The older cattle will be symbol branded with a 'lazy G' over their inverted crown, as shown above. The stud cows also have branded ears of different colours.

SEVENTY-SIX Droughtmaster cows have been stolen from a CQ property.

Police from the Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad - Rural are seeking assistance from members of the public in relation to 76 head of stolen Droughtmaster cows from Macintosh Road, Gainsford, west of the Gogango Range.

The cows are believed to have gone missing between February 16 and 17 during the preparation of a stud reduction sale.

A Droughtmaster is worth well over $1000 each.

Any information in relation to these cattle should be forwarded to Rockhampton Major and Organised Crime Squad - Rural, a local police station or to Crime Stoppers.