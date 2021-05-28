Rocky police cars to receive Indigenous art makeover

The artwork that will make its way onto Rockhampton police cars.

The artwork that will make its way onto Rockhampton police cars.

Several Rockhampton police cars will soon receive Indigenous-style makeovers when a painting by local artist Brandon Butler and Emmaus College students is transplanted onto their chassis.

The initiative by Darumbal Enterprises and the Queensland Police Service is meant to reflect and promote an improved relationship between police and Indigenous peoples.

Darumbal elder and police liaison officer Uncle Selwyn Bowman.

Darumbal elder and police liaison officer Uncle Selwyn Bowman said the project came about when he and others saw Woorabinda vehicles with Indigenous-inspired designs and decided to have the same done in Rockhampton.

“It’s to build better relationships and to built better rapport between police and Indigenous communities,” he said.

“We invited all the kids along to have an input, to help do the painting so they can add their touches and little pieces here and there.

“It’s just to get the youths involved: some of them might be frightened of police, some of them probably run away from the police, but if they see their involvement with this artwork on the police vehicle, they might say, ‘Oh that’s pretty cool.’”

He said that with the beginning of Reconciliation Week, it was the appropriate time to consider injustices committed against Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, as well as current public policy issues.

“As a liaison officer my role is to build that better relationship between police and the Indigenous communities, and try and divert our people from the justice system, keep them out of courts, keep them out of prisons,” Uncle Selwyn said.

“If there are Indigenous people who need help, assistance, that’s what we’re there for.

“For the reconciliation you need all parties to work together – let’s get on; we’re all the same.

Artist Brandon Butler.

Artist Brandon Butler designed the painting that Emmaus College students filled out with Indigenous motifs.

“What they gave me is they asked me to put a piece together of significant stuff to Rocky,” he said, pointing to the Darumbal totems of the Rainbow Serpent (Munda-Gadda), green tree frog (Barraru), and water lily (Yugu).

“They’re trying to engage with the youth, so by doing this sort of stuff it gives them a talking topic so they can approach the police or police can approach them.

“It’s more common ground for people to not fear the police.”

Emmaus College student Reuben Evans.

Emmaus College student Reuben Evans said he enjoyed the day spent painting.

“I reckon it’s a good idea,” he said.

“It makes the cars look nice and people can recognise that the police are not just bad people that arrest people.”

The art should be visible on Rockhampton streets within the next few months.

