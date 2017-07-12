Rocky police confident of bomb hoax call breakthrough

Stockland Rockhampton goes into lock down after a bomb threat.

ROCKHAMPTON detectives are confident of making a breakthrough in an investigation into a series of bomb threats across the city in recent weeks.

About 5pm Tuesday, a hoax call forced the evacuation of Stockland Rockhampton.

The call is the third - and second to the region's biggest shopping centre.

Police are investigating if the hoaxes are linked.

Rockhampton Police Criminal Investigation Bureau officer-in-charge Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said authorities were working with telecommunication companies and waiting for key information to come back from them.

"I am confident we will make some progress on this in the very near future,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

He said making a hoax bomb threat call was a serious offence.

"While they may think they're being funny, these calls tie up valuable police and emergency service resources,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

"Local businesses are also out of pocket because of the evacuations.”

Tuesday's call forced the evacuation of Stockland Rockhampton, including the adjoining KFC which was gearing up for a big night of trade.

People outside the McDonald's at Stockland Rockhampton after a bomb threat saw the centre evacuated. Amber Hooker

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.