Rocky police hunt hit-and-run vehicle

POLICE are searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run accident at South Rockhampton this afternoon.

The incident happened on Archer St about 3.30pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the vehicle which fled the scene after the crash was a grey Kia Sportage.

The QPS spokeswoman said a Mitsubishi Triton was heading towards the hospital when its driver stopped to give way.

She said the Kia came through the roundabout and crashed into the side of the ute.

The Kia did not stop.

The Morning Bulletin understands that police may have been given access to video footage of the incident.

Anyone with information should contact Policelink on 131 444.