POLICE CONFRONATION: A Park Avenue woman wielding a sword was involved in a showdown with police last night. (FILE PHOTO) Helen Spelitis

A PARK AVENUE woman armed with a sword was involved in a confrontation with police last night.

Police were called to a Farrell St address at 11.20pm.

The woman was allegedly making threats before locking herself in a bedroom.

The Morning Bulletin understands a police negotiator was brought in to talk with the woman.

She is currently in police custody with no charges laid at this stage.