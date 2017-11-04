News

Rocky police in hairy situation this Movember

Team Captain Detective Sergeant Mick Logan Allan Reinikka ROK280716ascams1
by Senior Constable Tanya Shield

ROCKHAMPTON Police are about to be taken over by facial hair once again.

Team Grow & Move has reunited for 2017 and plans to raise money for mental health and suicide prevention.

A lofty goal of $15,000 has been set by Team Captain Detective Sergeant Mick Logan.

Team Captain Detective Sergeant Mick Logan having a shave to get ready for Movember. Queensland Police Service

"Last year the team raised just shy of $12,500 and this year I want to go even higher,” Detective Logan said.

"One of the things that makes our team so successful is our focus on regular exercise throughout the month, where everyone must set and achieve a movement goal based on their donations.

"Everyone in the team, both the men and the women, are committed to working as hard as possible to raise as much as we can.

"Some members are running up Mount Archer for every $50 they receive.

"Others will be doing things like 120kg squats, 1km rows or 1 minute of skipping for every $1 they receive. Feel free to punish us with your donations, its all going to a great cause.”

Anyone wanting to donate, or who wants to make the team work even harder at their physical challenges, can donate to the team here.

If you have any queries regarding the Movember cause, or want to know how you can join or help, please contact Detective Mick Logan at Rockhampton Police Station on 4932 3500.

