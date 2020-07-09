Rocky police need your dashcam footage after crash

Rockhampton Police are seeking assistance from anyone who may seen or possess dash cam footage of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Elphinstone and Berserker Streets on Monday, July 6 around 4pm.

Police allege a ute ran a red light driving east along Elphinstone Street colliding with a small panel wagon travelling north along Berserker Street.

One driver was transported to Rockhampton hospital a short time later in a stable condition.

The other patient declined further medical treament.

If you have any information on this incident, please contact police.