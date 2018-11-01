Rocky police officers go bare for Movember

FROM BEARD TO BALD: Det Sgt Mick Logan being shaved as part of Rockhampton Police's 2018 Movember effort. (INSET) Det Sgt Logan freshly shaven.

YESTERDAY morning, Detective Sergeant Mick Logan of Rockhampton Police's Property Squad, sat upright in his chair at Thieves and Beggars barbershop and assessed the "new man” starting back at him in the mirror.

"I am a man known for my beard,” he said.

"It does take a bit of getting used to.

"I have to remember who I am whenever I look in the mirror for the first few days.”

After 12 months of growing out his facial hair, Det Sgt Logan headed to the Rockhampton barbershop to bare all and brave the clippers as part of the multinational Movember Foundation charity.

Despite the nerves and feelings of "apprehension and regret” when lying down each November 1 to get his moustache and beard removed, he enjoys doing his part to support a worthwhile cause.

"It's all about raising money for Movember. The money goes towards mental health and suicide prevention,” he said.

"It's a good cause. Police are exposed to these certain issues and we really feel that suicide prevention and mental health is an important charity to raise money for.”

This was Det Sgt Logan's fourth year as part of the Rockhampton Police's Movember effort.

"Last year the team raised $15,920 and I'd like to beat that again this year,” he said.

"At the moment, we've got about 25 police officer, friends and partner agencies which is great. It's really good to have that support.

"You can choose your charity and one of the beauties of Movember is the money raised goes to a lot of causes.

"Prostate cancer is another majority charity they donate to.”

The decision to choose mental health and suicide prevention as a cause resonated with Rockhampton police officers.

"It effects both sexes rather than just men, with prostate cancer,” Det Sgt Logan said.

"In order to be more inclusive and deal with issues we deal with on a daily basis. That's why we chose this charity in particular.

"I've been a police officer now for 16 years and it's great to see mental health is treated seriously by police service both by police officers and staff members and by the community as well.”

Det Sgt Logan will now begin growing his beard for next year and is open to suggestions for different styles.

"I've done handlebars and the ordinary neat moustache, so maybe something like turned up ends this year,” he said.

"My partner definitely enjoys the beard.”