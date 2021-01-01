How well behaved were Central Queenslanders for News Years?

HOLIDAY SEASON: Inspector Mark Burgess from Rockhampton Police said it had been a quieter New Year’s Eve than previous years.

HOLIDAY SEASON: Inspector Mark Burgess from Rockhampton Police said it had been a quieter New Year’s Eve than previous years.

While police across Queensland reported a quieter night than traditional New Year's Eve celebrations, they were still kept busy in many locations as people farewelled one year and welcomed another - many happy to say goodbye to 2020.

Despite an ugly brawl that erupted on the cusp of midnight at a large party in Berserker, Acting Superintendent Mark Burgess of the Capricornia Police District congratulated communities across Central Queensland on their behaviour.

"2020 has been a challenging year, and whilst there were queues at most popular venues in our bigger regional towns, patrons exercised great patience and understanding," Act Supt Burgess said.

Locals attended private functions and parties, as well as gathering in clubs, pubs and restaurants with very few policing incidents in Rockhampton, and across the region reported, with police pleased with crowd behaviour.

Most policing incidents were minor in nature and related to anti-social behaviour and alcohol related incidents.

Police conducted over 600 random breath tests across the region with 12 drink drivers removed from local roads.

Eighty-one traffic infringement notices were also issued.

Fourteen people were dealt with for public nuisance offences via infringement notices, notices to appear or arrest.