Rocky police recap weekend of crime, drugs and robbery

ROCKHAMPTON police have reported a number of incidents that occurred across the region this weekend, resulting in three arrests.

More than $20,000 and 20 grams of ice were located at a Rockhampton property at 9pm last night after a search warrant.

Police said a 35 year old male was taken into custody as a result.

The man was not known to police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey said police attended the scene of a dispute in Mount Morgan on Saturday morning, where a woman was taking into custody.

The 31 year old woman was charged with operation of a motor vehicle causing grievous bodily harm.

"It was just a dispute between two people where allegedly the offender has driven over the victim and caused severe injury to the victim's leg,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

As a result, the female victim was hospitalised.

Police also took a 19 year old woman into custody after an armed robbery at a north-side business at 10.35pm last night.

"The 19 year old threatened that she had a gun and as a result, staff handed over over $3000 in cash,” Det Snr Sgt Peachey said.

Police obtained CCTV footage and were able to identify the woman, who was then apprehended and taken into custody.