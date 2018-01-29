Rocky police reveal details of teens' violent pub robbery

AN ATTACK on a 65-year-old male at the Kalka Palms Hotel was concerning "given the age of these persons", says one of Rocky's top cops.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey updated media on the attempted robbery, labelling it as "an opportunistic attack".

Around 2.30am Saturday morning, two persons entered the Kalka Palms Hotel and allegedly assaulted the manager before taking just under $800.

It was revealed by Det Snr Sgt Peachey the cash has not been recovered.

Two juvenile males, 15 and a 16-years-old have been taken into custody, they were both charged with unlawful entry into the premises, stealing and assault.

The Kalka Palms Hotel Motel was held up last night. Photo Allan Reinikka / The Morning Bulletin Allan Reinikka ROK090212akalka1

They were to appear in Rockhampton Children's Court this morning.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the victim was "violently attacked" and was admitted to Rockhampton Hospital before he was discharged on Saturday morning.

The 65-year-old victim was kicked and punched, and also "had objects thrown at him".

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said the attack was concerning given the age of the alleged perpetrators.

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey. Allan Reinikka ROK290118apeachy1

"We're very glad we've been able to bring this to a swift resolution and have those persons before the court," he said.

"Police were able to locate one person soon after the offence, he was found still in the same clothing while another person actually handed himself into police," he said.

Det Snr Sgt Peachey said police were still following up on the motive, but the attempted robbery "had no real planning behind it".

"We have had a reduction in break and enter offences in Rockhampton and the Capricorn district so we think we're on the right path," he said.