Rocky police reveal public spot where huge cannabis crop found

A crop of 142 cannabis plants was found on the banks of the Fitzroy River, south of Norbridge Park.
Michelle Gately
by

IT WAS supposed to be a peaceful afternoon casting a line.

But this catch of the day wasn't quite what one father and son expected on their fishing trip.

The pair stumbled across a large cannabis crop yesterday afternoon, cultivated on a riverside track south of Norbridge Park.

Police found 142 plants in various stages of growth in multiple locations along the riverbank.

Senior Sergeant Kelly Hanlen said it wasn't unusual for crops to be found in public places, but these were well tended to and the placement deliberate.

"They were potted, they were tended to, they were very healthy,” she said.

"So someone has spent a lot of time in cultivating cannabis plants.”

Snr Sgt Hanlen said it was a "fairly large crop”, with plants ranging from 10cm to 50cm in height.

Investigations into the people involved in cultivating the crop continue.

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

