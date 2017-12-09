Rocky political breakthrough: We will find 'common ground'

IS a regular coffee catch-up between elected leaders set to be the catlyst for a new era in Rockhampton politics.

After years of political toing and froing between the major parties and in the aftermath of a brutal election result where both Labor and the LNP saw their vote drop dramatically, the region's political leaders were yesterday open to "finding common ground".

And this could be done by getting to know each other during regular coffee catch-ups.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and new Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke both yesterday offered olive branches as they expressed a willingness to work with each other and Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke. Chris Ison ROK131117calp2

With the parties previously at odds on key regional projects, such as Rookwood and a South Rockhampton levee, both said they were open to talking about these.

Ms Landry said she and former Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne hadn't enjoyed the most productive working relationship and she wanted to build a constructive one with Mr O'Rourke.

She plans to invite him and Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow for regular catch-ups over coffee, so they can get to know each other and talk informally about the path forward.

"It's fair to say Bill and I didn't have a great relationship, we actually got on better outside of politics than we did in our positions," Ms Landry conceded.

She said as the LNP's representative, she often felt compelled to respond to targeted personal attacks.

"Both myself and Matt (Canavan) have worked hard to change the dynamics of politics in Rockhampton," Ms Landry said.

Mr O'Rourke said the approach he had consistently raised during the election campaign was focused on working with all levels of government.

In a move which indicates he is prepared to adopt a regional-first approach, he said he was a big supporter in "place-based solutions".

"Not everything works in every location," Mr O'Rourke said.

"What might be great in a place like Cairns, might not be suitable in Rockhampton and vice-versa.

"I'm only too happy to be catching up with Michelle and working with all levels of government so we can find common ground on what will work for us.

"It's 100% what I'm wanting to do."

He said he was set to meet Cr Strelow on Monday. Mr O'Rourke and Cr Strelow were involved in a public battle firstly for Labor pre-selection and then after the Mayor stepped aside to run as an indepenent in the election campaign for the seat.

Mr O'Rourke also dismissed any talk of aspirations for a higher office, saying he was a realist and focused on representing Rockhampton.

"My focus is solely on doing the right thing by Rockhampton and its people," he said.

"People had said to me that they want to be able to catch-up and talk to their local member, I want to be here for them."

Cr Strelow said she reached out to Mr O'Rourke "immediately after the election and was delighted with his openness and willingness to meet".

"Clearly Rockhampton and our surrounding communities needs to be everyone's absolute priority at the moment," Cr Strelow said.

"We are hurting and we need to know that our representatives are there for us."