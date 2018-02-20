Rocky politicians support $31.5M art gallery move

THE Rockhampton of Michelle Landry's childhood was centred on a bustling East St, where people were always popping down for a look at new shops and to catch up with friends.

The Capricornia MP hopes the city will return to this in the future, bolstered by a new cultural precinct featuring a $31.5 million art gallery.

Rockhampton Regional Council on Tuesday approved the schematic designs for the stunning three-storey modern building, which will sit alongside heritage-listed Customs House and overlook the Fitzroy River.

Originally, council planned to redevelop Customs House and 212 Quay St into a gallery at a cost of $17 million.

art gallery: Quay St Cultural Precinct

However, Rockhampton mayor Margaret Strelow said after meetings with industry leaders and further study, this plan was scrapped in favour of building a new $31.5 million gallery.

This dramatically increased gallery size will allow national exhibitions to tour to Rockhampton.

The increased budget means the project is now reliant on government funding, with hopes of $10 million each from the state and federal governments.

Both Ms Landry and Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke yesterday voiced their support for the project.

Ms Landry said she would happily support the project and push for Commonwealth funds.

"A couple of years ago we tried to get a display here for the Centenary of Anzac and we had nowhere we could display it that was secure enough,” she said.

"I think that as a region we certainly have missed out on a lot of major art displays and programs that could benefit students.

"Down in Canberra, they have all these magnificent art displays and I think it would be fabulous if we could get those shows in Rockhampton

"I'm very impressed with (the gallery design) and, the more I've seen of it, the more I think it is wonderful.

"I think it would certainly be an asset for the whole precinct.”

Mr O'Rourke, while supportive of the project, said any funding from the Queensland Government would rely on the feasibility of the business case which had been drafted and was yet to be formally endorsed by councillors.

"It is taxpayer dollars we're talking about, so we have to make sure it all stacks up,” he said.

"Anything that attracts people to our region and creates employment is great.”