Rocky pool close to lockdown, police search for armed woman

Police at Southside Pool responding to woman carrying a firearm.
Police at Southside Pool responding to woman carrying a firearm. Adam Wratten
vanessa jarrett
by

UPDATE 5.45PM: POLICE have confirmed a male who fled Southside Pool with a firearm has gone into custody.

A call first call in at 4.40pm of a woman carrying a firearm at the 2nd World War Memorial Pool and upon police arrival, the woman fled the scene.

Police followed the woman, who had a male in her company, towards the Old Bridge and Bolsover St.

The male was taken into police custody at 5.08pm.

Police are continuing to search for the woman and the firearm.

5PM: A ROCKHAMPTON pool almost went into lockdown after staff were threatened by a woman reportedly carrying a firearm.

Police are at the 2nd World War Memorial Pool now, after a call came in at 4.40pm, of a woman carrying a firearm.

The pool staff went to lock the gates however the offenders fled the premises.

The woman is known to police as pool staff for "ongoing issues" and it is understood she was evicted earlier in the day.

Police believe the weapon was a replica pistol which was used in a similar offence by the same suspect committed on February 2 at the same venue.

Manager of the 2nd World War Memorial Pool, Jason Somerville-Kimlin, spoke to The Morning Bulletin on February 2 and said the woman had been banned for up to a month at one point but refused to move on and would commonly threaten staff.

The pool remains open as police search the area for the woman, who was last seen on a push bike, and a male in her company.

More to come.

